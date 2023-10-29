Elon Musk incentivises ‘accuracy over sensationalism' on X, changes creator monetization system

In yet another roll out of a massive change on X platform that can have far-reaching consequences for users and, as usual, without warning, X owner Elon Musk says he is, "Making a slight change to creator monetization." By now that is familiar territory for Musk who has made it a habit of springing surprises on X users that they are not really expecting or have not been informed about beforehand.

X users were made aware of today's changes without much fanfare, by Musk through yet another simple tweet that said, "Any posts that are corrected by @CommunityNotes become ineligible for revenue share."

He goes on to explain the reason way in quite a succinct manner, "The idea is to maximize the incentive for accuracy over sensationalism." Musk has been touting the fact that X has been quite actively engaged with creators to roll out content on the platform and get paid for their troubles.

The X post by Elon got a couple of responses with one user saying, "And those who make incorrect community notes should be banned from the community notes system to limit the weaponization of it."

Yet another one added, "And that is how you censor. What happens when insiders of community notes form a fringe group to target opposing opinions after this announcement?"

Whether that strategy is working or not is as yet unclear as the platform is shedding users after having rolled out so many changes that many of them have been disappointed with, who then voted with their feet by joining rival platforms like BlueSky, Threads, Signal or Telegram, which have remained steadfast in their avowed agendas.

The intent, as per Musk, is to turn X into some kind of an “everything app” that will even have financial features. In effect, subscribers will not even require bank accounts, Musk has averred.

Musk has said often that there are many features that PayPal has not used that he had generated when he was there and that he would be looking at getting them, or some form of them, onto X.