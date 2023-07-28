Home Tech News Ex-intel officer says US hiding info on alien craft

Ex-intel officer says US hiding info on alien craft

We are not alone -- and American authorities are covering up the evidence, a former US intelligence officer told a congressional committee on Wednesday.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Jul 28 2023, 07:29 IST
NUKE the Moon! Secret space plan of the US Govt against UFO threat revealed
Moon
1/5 The plan to nuke the moon never materialized. If it did, it would have involved blasting the lunar crust and mantle using thermonuclear weapons. According to the documents examined by Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program officials, the mission’s objective was to look for “extremely lightweight metals”. (NASA)
Moon
2/5 Reports claim Creating a tunnel in the moon would’ve helped examine if a negative mass existed. To shatter lunar rocks, “explosive lens” would have been required and the tunnel’s construction would have been done using ceramic. (NASA)
Moon
3/5 Officials said “Making a tunnel through the moon, provided there is a good supply of negative mass, could revolutionize interstellar space flight.” Researchers say the negative matter formed a material that was as strong as steel but 100,000 times lighter and it could be used to build spacecraft. This spacecraft would have required much less energy for space travel. (AFP)
Moon
4/5 According to The Sun, this is not the first time the US has considered bombing the Moon with nuclear weapons. A top-secret project, termed Project A119, was drawn up amid the Cold War to gain advantage in the Space Race. (NASA)
Moon
5/5 The US would have risked a war if it had gone ahead with its plans to nuke the moon. There are also claims that US Department of Defense officials considered development of cloaking technology as well as hyperspace travel. The documents containing this information were released to The Sun after a Freedom of Information Act request in December 2017. (NASA)
David Grusch
View all Images
David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense. (Getty Images via AFP)

We are not alone -- and American authorities are covering up the evidence, a former US intelligence officer told a congressional committee on Wednesday.

David Grusch testified that he "absolutely" believes the government is in possession of unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs -- which has replaced the term UFO in official parlance -- as well as remains of their non-human operators.

"I was informed, in the course of my official duties, of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program," Grusch said.

"I made the decision, based on the data I collected, to report this information to my superiors and multiple inspectors general, and in effect becoming a whistleblower," he said.

Pressed for details in the course of the hearing, Grusch repeatedly said he could not comment in a public setting because the information is classified.

He said the US government is hiding information on UAPs not only from the public but from Congress, and that he personally interviewed people with direct knowledge of non-human craft.

"My testimony is based on information I've been given by individuals with a longstanding track record of legitimacy and service to this country -- many of whom also shared compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation and classified oral testimony," Grusch told lawmakers.

US Representative Tim Burchett supported the idea that the government was concealing information, saying at the opening of the hearing -- which also featured testimony from two former Navy officers who said they witnessed UAPs -- that "we're going to uncover the cover-up."

- 'We don't have the answers' -

"This is an issue of government transparency. We can't trust a government that does not trust its people," he said.

Asked if there may be life beyond Earth, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said he does not have a position on the issue one way or another.

"What we believe is that there are unexplained aerial phenomena that have been cited and reported by pilots -- Navy and Air Force," he said, adding: "We don't have the answers about what these phenomena are."

The head of the Pentagon office set up to identify UAPs that pose a potential threat also told lawmakers earlier this year that it had not identified signs of alien activity.

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office "has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics," Sean Kirkpatrick testified in April.

The US government has however begun taking the issue of UAPs more seriously in recent years.

NASA held its first public meeting on UAPs in May, calling for a more rigorous scientific approach to clarify the origin of hundreds of mysterious sightings.

The Pentagon also began paying closer attention to the subject after a slew of inexplicable sightings from US Navy and Air Force pilots.

The central worry was that the sightings could be of unknown aerial surveillance technology used by China to collect intelligence on US defenses.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jul, 07:29 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

NASA telescopes track 170-foot asteroid charging towards Earth for a close approach
27 July 2023
Lockheed Martin Selected to Develop Nuclear Propelled Spacecraft
27 July 2023
NASA lab hopes to find life's building blocks in asteroid sample
27 July 2023
This black hole is spewing powerful jet of energy towards Earth
26 July 2023
58-ft asteroid hurtling towards Earth, clocked speeding at a whopping 41100 kmph by NASA
26 July 2023
400 Earth-mass rogue planets in the Milky Way Galaxy? NASA explains
26 July 2023
NASA power outage temporarily halts contact with space station
26 July 2023
In a first, James Webb Space Telescope discovers water near rocky worlds
25 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets