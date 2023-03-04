    Trending News

    Foxconn plans new India iPhone plant in shift away from China

    Foxconn plans new India iPhone plant in shift away from China

    The flagship mobile's global supply chain is based mainly in China, where strict Covid policies last year and ongoing diplomatic tensions with the United States have hurt production.

    By: AFP
    | Updated on: Mar 04 2023, 10:20 IST
    World Hearing Day: Noise App on Apple Watch can protect hearing health- Know how
    World Hearing Day
    1/5 World Hearing Day: Every sense organ in our body has a major role to play. Hence, it is important to take care of yourself and avoid doing any kind of activity which can cause serious damage. Our ears are one of the sense organs that are very delicate and need to be taken care of. So, in order to raise awareness on how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care across the world, World Hearing Day is held on March 3 every year. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    2/5 According to findings from the Apple Hearing Study, 25 percent of participants experienced a daily average environmental sound exposure (which can include traffic, machinery, public transport, and so on) that is higher than the WHO recommended limit. However, with the help of technology, there are ways which you can adopt to protect your hearing health. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    3/5 Noise app on Apple Watch can help you monitor and protect hearing health. The Noise app on Apple Watch uses the microphone to measure decibel levels in your environment. Noise Notifications alert you if the sound levels in your environment have reached a level that can affect your hearing. (Apple)
    image caption
    4/5 How to turn on Noise notifications: On your iPhone, open the Watch app. Then tap the My Watch tab, and click on Noise. Tap Noise Threshold, then choose a decibel level. It can be known that these notifications are only available with watchOS 6 on Apple Watch Series 4 or later. (Apple)
    image caption
    5/5 Notably, you can also adjust notifications directly from your Apple Watch. All you need to do is go to Settings > Noise. You can also open the Noise app on your Apple Watch to measure the decibel levels of your environment in real time.  (Unsplash)
    Apple
    View all Images
    The proposed factory will be spread over 300 acres in the state, home to India's tech hub Bengaluru. (REUTERS)

    Apple will manufacture iPhones at a new plant in India, officials said Friday, as the US tech giant seeks to ramp up its India production and diversify away from China.

    The flagship mobile's global supply chain is based mainly in China, where strict Covid policies last year and ongoing diplomatic tensions with the United States have hurt production.

    "Apple phones to be built in the state soon," Karnataka state chief minister Basavaraj S Bommai tweeted on Friday.

    "Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka," he added.

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India's minister of state for information technology, said the proposed factory will be spread over 300 acres in the state, home to India's tech hub Bengaluru.

    The announcement came as Foxconn chairman Young Liu visited that city on Friday, according to local media, following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week.

    "Our discussions covered various topics aimed at enhancing India's tech and innovation eco-system," Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

    Liu signed an agreement on Thursday to set up electronics manufacturing facilities that would employ 100,000 in the neighbouring southern state of Telangana.

    Apple and Foxconn did not respond to AFP requests for comment.

    Foxconn, the world's top iPhone assembler, has since 2019 manufactured Apple handsets in India at its plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

    Two other Taiwanese suppliers, Wistron and Pegatron, also manufacture and assemble Apple devices in India.

    Apple said last September it would manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, just weeks after launching the flagship model.

    But the country accounts for less than five percent of Apple's global production, according to Bloomberg, lagging behind the United States, China, Japan and five other countries.

    Apple's expanding manufacturing in India is a boost to Modi's "Make in India" strategy under which he has urged foreign businesses to manufacture goods in the South Asian nation.

    First Published Date: 04 Mar, 10:20 IST

    First Published Date: 04 Mar, 10:20 IST
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

