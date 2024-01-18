Galaxy Unpacked: 10 big announcements from Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch event

Galaxy Unpacked: After months of anticipation, Samsung finally took the wraps off the Samsung Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event held in San Jose, California on January 17. As always, the highlight of the event was the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in which the Galaxy S24 Ultra got plenty of stage time. However, it wasn't the only big reveal. The South Korean tech giant also focused heavily on AI and showcased its latest tech innovation, Galaxy AI, which will empower the Galaxy devices to offer much more than just a traditional smartphone experience, and event went to the extent of calling it Samsung's ‘Eureka moment'. Samsung also took a page out of Apple's book by having its ‘One more thing' moment where it showcased its latest health innovation. Check out the 10 big announcements from the Galaxy S24 series launch event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: 10 big announcements

1. Samsung Galaxy S24 series unveiled - Samsung took the wraps off its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24 series, and a major chunk of the event was focussed solely on the features of the top-end model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung says the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a gamer's smartphone, boasting an optimal thermal control system with a 1.9 times larger vapor chamber than its predecessor. It also gets a new 5X optical camera.

2. Corning Gorilla Armor - On the front, the Galaxy S24 Ultra gets Corning Gorilla Armor which is claimed to show superior durability against damage caused by everyday scratches. Samsung says Corning Gorilla Armor also reduces reflection by up to 75%.

3. 7 years of OS updates - TM Roh, Samsung's President of Mobile Divison took to the stage and made a historical announcement. With the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the South Korean tech giant will offer 7 years of OS updates!

4. Galaxy AI - Samsung also unveiled its highly anticipated and latest tech innovation - Galaxy AI. The tech giant says Galaxy AI introduces meaningful intelligence aimed at enhancing every part of life, especially the phone's most fundamental role - Communication. It gets various features such as Interpreter, Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and Circle to Search.

5. Samsung joins forces with Google Cloud - Samsung announced a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud that will see generative AI experience come to Galaxy smartphones. Samsung will be the first Google Cloud partner to deploy Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI via the cloud to their smartphone devices starting with the Galaxy S24 series.

6. ‘New way of expression' with Photomoji - Harnessing the power of Google's Gemini, users can turn their photos and stickers into Photomojis. This move could help Samsung directly compete against Google's AI prowess!

7. Circle to Search - Samsung says the Circle to Search feature opens up new forms of discovery with a simple gesture. With a long press on the home button, users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24's screen to see helpful, high-quality search results. Using this feature, you can even learn about someone's wardrobe, and get links to purchase them.

8. HDR across social media apps - With the Galaxy S24 series, features such as Super HDR, and Nightography will be available across social media apps. Samsung says it has become the first smartphone maker to bring HDR-enabled photos on Instagram. Even MrBeast's latest YouTube video was shot with the Galaxy S24 Ultra!

9. AI-editing tools - Samsung also unveiled a host of AI editing tools at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Edit Suggestion uses Galaxy AI to suggest perfectly suitable tweaks for each photo. Meanwhile, Generative Edit can fill in parts of an image background. The Instant Slow-mo feature on the Galaxy S24 series can generate additional frames based on movements to smoothly slow down action-packed moments for a more detailed look.

10. Galaxy Ring - Samsung also teased its latest wearable health device, the Galaxy Ring. However, the South Korean tech giant did not delve into any specifics about the device. Perhaps at a later date? Its nearest rival, Oura Ring, is priced at $300.

