Geomagnetic storm threatens radio communications! Blackouts possible

Upcoming solar storm threatens radio blackouts as increased sunspot activity raises geomagnetic storm concerns. NOAA warns of potential disruptions.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 29 2023, 08:11 IST
Can this geomagnetic storm in 2025 destroy Earth? Know the SHOCKING truth
Solar flare
1/5 In the year 2025, the Sun is expected to reach the peak of its solar cycle, also known as the Solar Maximum. This is the period when its solar activity will be extremely high, with more than 100 sunspots likely to be present at the same time on the Sun.  (Pixabay)
Solar storm
2/5 Such a highly reactive state can blast powerful geomagnetic storms towards our planet. But just how strong can these geomagnetic storms be and what consequences could they bring to our planet? (Pixabay)
Aurora Borealis
3/5 According to a report by Mashable, NYU professor of engineering, physics, and mathematics Katepalli Sreenivasan has said that there is a 3 percent chance of a Carrington-level occurrence.  (Pixabay)
Solar storm
4/5 That means a G5-class geomagnetic storm can hit the planet in 2025. Such storms are capable of destroying satellites, mobile networks, wireless communications, GPS, and internet services and even cause power grid failures. In short, such an incident can send our planet back to the dark ages.  (NASA)
Solar Storm
5/5 But, the chances of such a geomagnetic storm hitting the Earth is still pretty slim, although scientists are not sitting on their laurels. With one and a half years to go, agencies such as ESA, NASA, and NOAA are working on building better predictive tools to know about such solar dangers even before they occur so we can take preventive steps.  (Pixabay)
Geomagnetic storm
View all Images
Upcoming geomagnetic storm threatens Earth’s radio communications, be prepared. (NASA)

A new geomagnetic storm is set to unleash its fury, potentially resulting in radio blackout in the coming days. Recent reports from SpaceWeather.com reveal increased activity in the eastern limb of the Sun, with the emergence of four new sunspots. Although a bright CME that occurred on July 28th will not directly hit Earth, there are concerns that future CMEs from the new sunspots could impact our planet. Brace yourselves for the potential aftermath of these upcoming CMEs.

Warning and Potential Impact on Radio Communications

According to the three-day report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), minor G1-class or greater geomagnetic storms are expected soon. This could lead to R1-R2 (Minor-Moderate) radio blackouts from July 28th to 30th.

The impact of such radio blackouts may result in a limited disruption of High-Frequency radio communication on the sunlit side of the Earth, causing a temporary loss of radio contact for several minutes.

NASA's Approach to Tracking Solar Weather Events

To track solar weather events like these, NASA scientists employ an array of ground- and space-based sensors and imaging systems. Telescopes are strategically positioned to detect various forms of light, including visible light, ultraviolet light, gamma rays, and X-rays. Particle detectors are used to monitor ions and electrons, while UV and visible cameras observe the auroral patterns above the Earth.

Earlier today, during a geomagnetic storm, skywatchers spotted an aurora-like phenomenon called STEVE in the dark sky. STEVE, which stands for Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement, resembles auroras but has distinct differences. NOAA experts clarified that it is caused by a ribbon of hot gases rather than particles like electrons and protons, which form traditional auroras. STEVE showcases mesmerising dancing lights in shades of purple and green.

As we prepare for the potential geomagnetic storm, staying informed about updates from space agencies is crucial to mitigate any possible adverse effects on our radio communications and technological systems.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 08:11 IST

