    Home Tech News German software giant SAP to cut 3,000 jobs

    German software giant SAP to cut 3,000 jobs

    German software giant SAP on Thursday said it planned to cut some 3,000 jobs this year, joining a wave of layoffs in the global tech sector.
    By: AFP
    | Updated on: Jan 27 2023, 07:39 IST
    Top tech news of the week: Netflix layoffs, Facebook kills tool, phishing attacks, Apple Watch saves life, more
    Facebook
    1/7 According to Bloomberg, Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, will soon scrap its social media fact checking tool called CrowdTangle. The tool is used to keep misinformation in check by researchers and analysts but reports suggest that Meta has been reducing the support for the product over the days. The company has not revealed its eventual plans with the tool. (Dado Ruvic/REUTERS)
    Netflix
    2/7 In a fresh round of layoffs, Netflix has fired 300 employees across different departments, according to a report by Variety. The majority of the employees losing their jobs were based in the US. This layoff comes shortly after Netflix fired 150 employees in May. A spokesperson stated that the job cuts were done to bring down the cost to the slower revenue rate. (REUTERS)
    Google has revealed that an Italian company's hacking tools.
    3/7 Google has revealed in a report that an Italian company's hacking tools were used to spy on Apple and Android smartphones in Italy and Kazakhstan. According to the report, Milan-based RCS Lab developed tools to spy on private messages and contacts of the targeted devices. Google added that it had taken steps to protect users of its Android operating system and alerted them about the spyware. (Reuters)
    Facebook
    4/7 A massive phishing scam, which was ongoing for a year, came to the surface after PIXM, an anti-phishing browser extension, exposed it. According to the report, a large number of malicious websites were masquerading as Facebook login pages and stealing the account information of victims and each such website had millions of visits. To make the websites look real, the scammers also added the victim’s name to the URL. (REUTERS)
    Microsoft Bing
    5/7 According to TechCrunch, a Reddit post recently surfaced which highlighted that Microsoft was giving out Minecoins, a native currency of the popular sandbox-style game Minecraft, in order to sway Google Search and Google Chrome users to its rival platform. According to the post, Bing offered the gamers 330 Minecoins for searching with Microsoft Bing on the Edge browser for five days. (Hindustan Times)
    Apple Watch
    6/7 Apple Watch has played a crucial role in saving the life of a woman swimmer who got trapped between rocks in the Columbia river. Stuck in the chilly river, she used the SOS feature of the Apple Watch to contact emergency services. The authorities were able to save the woman before hypothermia could set in due to her fast response time in sending the alert. (Reuters)
    image caption
    7/7 As a part of Instagram’s latest initiative of performing age verification, it is testing two new tools. The first is via video selfies through which the social media platform will run algorithms in collaboration with Yoti to verify the age. The other method will require three people over the age of 18 to confirm that the user’s age matches with what they have responded with. (Unsplash)
    SAP
    View all Images
    Software giant SAP joins Spotify, Google and Microsoft as it announces layoffs. (Wikimedia Commons)

    German software giant SAP on Thursday said it planned to cut some 3,000 jobs this year, joining a wave of layoffs in the global tech sector.

    The Walldorf-based group, which offers both traditional software and cloud-based computing services, said it planned to carry out a "targeted restructuring programme" to "strengthen its core business" and improve efficiency.

    "The programme is expected to affect approximately 2.5 percent of SAP's employees," it said in an earnings report unveiling full-year results for 2022.

    SAP has a workforce of around 120,000 employees worldwide, meaning it plans to shed some 3,000 jobs.

    The move follows similar cuts announced by tech giants Meta, Amazon, Google, IBM and Microsoft as the once-unassailable sector girds for an economic downturn.

    SAP said its jobs cull would cost the company between 250 and 300 million euros ($270-330 million), mainly in the first quarter of 2023.

    The restructuring is expected to lead to annual savings of 300-350 million euros from 2024, "which will help to fuel investments into strategic growth areas", SAP said.

    SAP also said it would explore a sale of its Qualtrics subsidiary, which specialises in online market research software.

    A sale would further allow SAP to focus more on its core cloud business, it said.

    For the whole of 2022, SAP announced revenues of 30.9 billion euros, up 11 percent on a year earlier.

    Operating profits came in at just over 8 billion euros, down two percent compared with 2021.

    For 2023, SAP expects operating profits to increase by 10 to 13 percent.

     

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 07:39 IST
    Tags:
