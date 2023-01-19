    Trending News

    Google now working to develop location tags

    Google now working to develop location tags

    Multi-national tech conglomerate Google is finally catching up with Apple and Samsung as the company is set to launch their own location tags.
    By: ANI
    | Updated on: Jan 19 2023, 09:58 IST
    An eventual Google Grogu tag could be announced as early as Google I/O. (Reuters)

    Multi-national tech conglomerate Google is finally catching up with Apple and Samsung as the company is set to launch their own location tags.

    According to GSM Arena, a tech-news related news website, as per Kuba Wojciechowski and Mishaal Rahman's investigation of the developer's console of the Fast Pair feature it now has 'locator tag' as a listed device.

    The codename of the product is 'Grogu', 'Groguaudio' or 'GR10'. It is developed by the Nest team, but that does not necessarily mean it will be a Nest product.

    This gadget has an onboard speaker, and comes with support for UWB (ultra-wideband) and Bluetooth Low Energy - technologies used for radio-based communication for short-range usage scenarios reported GSM Arena.

    The Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro both have a UWB module which hasn't been utilized so far. It could be used for turning on and off Nest speakers, but the feature is still in development.

    Google is also working with chipset manufacturers to enable Fast Pair support for Android products, allowing every manufacturer to develop their own trackers.

    An eventual Google Grogu tag could be announced as early as Google I/O, traditionally taking place in May, as per GSM Arena.

    First Published Date: 19 Jan, 09:58 IST
