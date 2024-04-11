 Google Photos to let everyone use Magic Editor and other AI tools for free, even if you don't have a Pixel smartphone | Tech News
Google Photos will offer AI-powered editing tools for free to all users starting May 15. Know what's coming.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 11 2024, 10:30 IST
Free AI editing tools such as Magic Editor and Photo Unblur are coming to Google Photos soon. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Google Photos will soon offer AI-powered editing tools to users for free. In recent weeks, Google has been working towards bringing new features to its Photos app, the most recent of which is the 'Favourite' shortcut, aimed at streamlining the process of sharing photos. While the app also offers a plethora of AI-powered editing features, most of them are kept under the lock and key of the Google One subscription. But that's about to change soon.

Google Photos AI editing tools

At present, Google Photos offers a suite of AI-powered editing tools to users. These tools include the Audio Magic Eraser Audio which allows users to remove unwanted sounds from videos, Magic Editor which uses AI to reimagine photos, and Photo Unblur which sharpens blurred images. While these features often come in handy, most of them are under the Google One subscription if you're not a Pixel user. But not anymore. Starting May 15, Google will offer these AI editing tools for free, the company has announced.

In an X post, Google Photos said, “Your photos deserve the best. That's why we're bringing our AI-powered editing tools like Magic Editor to more users starting May 15. Fix blurry pics, remove distractions, and make your memories pop in a few taps — no subscription needed! Check it out”.

Google has announced that all Google Photos users on Android and iOS will get 10 Magic Editor saves per month. If users wish to go beyond this limit, Google will require having a Pixel device or a Premium Google One subscription. These tools will be rolled out to users in a phased manner, therefore, not all devices may get it on the same day. Keep your Google Photos app updated to enjoy all the new and free AI editing tools coming soon.

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 10:30 IST
