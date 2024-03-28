 Google Photos introduces Favourite shortcut, streamlining photo sharing across devices; Know how to use it | How-to
Google Photos introduces a new 'favourite' shortcut feature, facilitating quicker photo sharing with selected contacts. This feature enables users to instantly share high-quality photos with their preferred recipients, streamlining the sharing process.

By: MOHAMMAD REHAN KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 28 2024, 19:22 IST
Icon
With the new 'favourite' shortcut, users can prioritize sharing photos with their preferred contacts, enhancing user experience. (Hindustan Times)
Google Photos has introduced a new feature, the 'Favourite' shortcut, aimed at streamlining the process of sharing photos. This feature allows users to designate a specific person as their favourite, making it easier to share photos directly with them in high quality. Here's what you need to know about this new addition and how to make the most of it.

The 'Favourite' shortcut feature essentially prioritizes a chosen contact, ensuring that any photos selected for sharing are instantly directed to them at the highest quality. This means that users can quickly share their favourite moments with their preferred person without any hassle.

How to use the Favourite shortcut in Google Photos

To utilize this feature, users need to navigate to Library > Utilities > Add favourite shortcut. From there, they can select the person they wish to designate as their favourite. Once chosen, this individual will be prominently displayed in the sharing menu, making it easy to share photos with them with just a few taps.

It's important to note that users can only have one favourite person at a time. If they wish to change their favourite contact, they can do so by going to Settings > Sharing > Favourite contact. Currently, this feature is exclusively available for Android users with Google Photos app version 6.76 or later.

In addition to this update, the OnePlus Photos app now offers integration syncs with Google Photos. Users can enable this feature within the application's settings, allowing them to back up their photos directly to Google Photos and access their entire Google Photos library from the OnePlus app.

These enhancements aim to simplify the photo-sharing experience for users, making it more convenient and efficient. Whether you're sharing cherished memories with your favourite person or backing up your photos seamlessly, these features are designed to enhance your Google Photos experience.

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 19:22 IST
