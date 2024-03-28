 Google SGE now helps you plan vacations, get shopping recommendations; Know how it works | Tech News
Google SGE now helps you plan vacations, get shopping recommendations; Know how it works

Planning vacations or shopping for clothes? Google's new AI tools aim to make it easier! Create travel itineraries effortlessly and get personalized style recommendations with just a few clicks through Google SGE.

Google now helps you plan your travel itineraries and give you personalised shopping suggestions using AI tools. (Pexels)

Planning vacations just got easier with Google's latest update. Now, you can use artificial intelligence (AI) to create travel itineraries for your trips. Google announced this new feature, called Search Generative Experience (SGE), which helps users plan their journeys using AI. It gathers ideas from various websites, along with reviews and photos from users, to suggest attractions, restaurants, flights, and hotels for your trip.

Currently available only in English in the U.S. for users enrolled in Search Labs, this feature lets you ask for specific trip plans, like a three-day historical visit to Philadelphia, and receive a sample itinerary. Once you're satisfied with your plan, you can export it to Gmail, Docs, or Maps for easy access, according to a Techcrunch report.

Also read: Elon Musk promises premium features to X users with over 2500 verified followers

Although there's no option to directly purchase services through Google yet, this update shows how the company is experimenting with AI and gathering data about travel preferences. It's also making it easier to discover recommendations in Google Maps, with lists from publishers and other users, as well as tools to customize and organise your travel plans.

Also read: What we know about Truth Social, Donald Trump's social media platform

Google AI Personalised Shopping Recommendations

In addition to travel planning, Google SGE is also enhancing its shopping experience. You can now receive personalized style recommendations when searching for apparel, shoes, and accessories. By rating products with thumbs up or down or swiping like Tinder, Google tailors results based on your preferences. If you change your mind, you can manage your preferences easily.

This update is currently available for U.S. shoppers using mobile browsers and the Google app. Google SGE aims to make shopping more personalized and convenient, competing with other retail giants like Amazon and Walmart.

Also read: WhatsApp may soon bring 5 new features including group events and status updates composer

With over a billion daily shopping searches and billions of products in results, Google SGE continues to update listings regularly to provide the latest information on pricing and availability.

