Elon Musk promises premium features to X users with over 2500 verified followers

Elon Musk has unveiled a new initiative aimed at enhancing the user experience on X. In an announcement, Musk revealed that X users boasting over 2500 verified followers will now gain access to Premium services without any charge. Additionally, those with over 5000 followers will be entitled to the Premium+ package, also free of charge.

Expanded Benefits for X Users

Under these subscription plans, users can savour an ad-free browsing experience and avail of features like tweet editing. Moreover, Premium+ subscribers will have exclusive access to GrokAI, Elon Musk's innovative chatbot inspired by The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. This chatbot, known for its witty responses and rebellious charm, was previously limited to Premium+ subscribers, who had to pay Rs. 1300 per month or Rs. 13600 annually for its services.

Democratising Access to Premium Features

Elon Musk's decision to extend these privileges to a wider audience comes amidst escalating competition with OpenAI. The move signals Musk's strategic shift since acquiring Twitter (now known as X) in October 2022, where he has been actively steering the platform towards a subscription-based model. Notably, one of his initial moves was to discontinue the legacy verified program, which had granted free blue ticks to notable personalities such as celebrities, journalists, musicians, and government officials.

In a statement shared on X, Musk affirmed, “Going forward, all 𝕏 accounts with over 2500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free, and accounts with over 5000 will get Premium+ for free.”

Elon Musk's initiative signifies a deliberate push towards a subscription-based model, aimed at sustaining and enhancing the platform's offerings while fostering a more financially robust ecosystem.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!