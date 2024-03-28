 Elon Musk promises premium features to X users with over 2500 verified followers | Tech News
Home Tech News Elon Musk promises premium features to X users with over 2500 verified followers

Elon Musk promises premium features to X users with over 2500 verified followers

Elon Musk announces free Premium services for X users with 2500+ verified followers, aiming to enhance user experience on the platform.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 28 2024, 11:03 IST
Icon
X
Elon Musk's X will offer premium features for free to select subscribers. (Bloomberg)
X
Elon Musk's X will offer premium features for free to select subscribers. (Bloomberg)

Elon Musk has unveiled a new initiative aimed at enhancing the user experience on X. In an announcement, Musk revealed that X users boasting over 2500 verified followers will now gain access to Premium services without any charge. Additionally, those with over 5000 followers will be entitled to the Premium+ package, also free of charge.

Expanded Benefits for X Users

Under these subscription plans, users can savour an ad-free browsing experience and avail of features like tweet editing. Moreover, Premium+ subscribers will have exclusive access to GrokAI, Elon Musk's innovative chatbot inspired by The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. This chatbot, known for its witty responses and rebellious charm, was previously limited to Premium+ subscribers, who had to pay Rs. 1300 per month or Rs. 13600 annually for its services.

Democratising Access to Premium Features

Elon Musk's decision to extend these privileges to a wider audience comes amidst escalating competition with OpenAI. The move signals Musk's strategic shift since acquiring Twitter (now known as X) in October 2022, where he has been actively steering the platform towards a subscription-based model. Notably, one of his initial moves was to discontinue the legacy verified program, which had granted free blue ticks to notable personalities such as celebrities, journalists, musicians, and government officials.

In a statement shared on X, Musk affirmed, “Going forward, all 𝕏 accounts with over 2500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free, and accounts with over 5000 will get Premium+ for free.”

Elon Musk's initiative signifies a deliberate push towards a subscription-based model, aimed at sustaining and enhancing the platform's offerings while fostering a more financially robust ecosystem.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 11:03 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
Siri
Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 on PS5 Pro may run at a smooth 60fps, leaked specs suggest! Know what’s coming
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally
Rockstar offers
Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a
    Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
    Siri

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets