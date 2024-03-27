 WhatsApp may soon bring 5 new features including group events and status updates composer | Tech News
WhatsApp is working on several new features for its app. From group events to better media upload quality, know what’s in the works.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 27 2024, 13:23 IST
WhatsApp unveils new file-sharing feature - a game-changer in instant and secure content exchange
1/6 1. Enhanced WhatsApp Channels Features: WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has been actively improving its platform, introducing features like polls and voice message sharing.
2/6 2. Upcoming AirDrop-Like Feature: Beta testers on the Google Play Store have noticed a potential game-changing feature - an Apple AirDrop-like file-sharing capability.  (unsplash)
3/6 3. Instant and Secure Sharing: The new file-sharing function is anticipated to streamline the process of sharing files instantly, resembling the iPhone's AirDrop, while ensuring end-to-end encryption for user data security.  (unsplash)
4/6 4. Revolutionizing User Experience: Users will no longer need to rely on traditional chat-based file sharing, making the process quicker and more efficient, and addressing concerns about degraded image and video quality.  (unsplash)
5/6 5. User-Friendly Operation: The sharing process is expected to be initiated by opening the "Share files with nearby people" option, possibly involving a shake gesture, although specific details are yet to be officially announced.  (unsplash)
6/6 6. Platform Rollout Plan: Do note that the file-sharing feature is currently under development and it may be rolled out in future updates as Meta continues to develop and refine it fully.  (unsplash)
WhatsApp new features may be rolling out soon! Check details. (Unsplash)

WhatsApp has recently introduced multiple features to the app to provide users with more ease. Now, it is planning to bring out more of them such as group events, default media upload quality settings, and much more. So far, many changes have been introduced on the app, with the biggest noticeable change being the shift of status and call tab and enabling users to pin three messages in a chat. From group events to better media upload quality, know what's in the works.

WhatsApp new features

According to an Android Authority report, WhatsApp is currently working on five new features which are expected to roll out in the coming months. The speculated features include group events, default media upload quality settings, forward and rewind videos, status updates composer, and privacy features for avatars. Check what are these features about and how they will improve user experience. 

Also read: WhatsApp to integrate Meta AI directly into search bar for enhanced accessibility

  1. Group events: Just like we schedule meetings on Google Calendar, WhatsApp is rumored to allow users to create events from voice and video calls. A scheduled event will enable users to create an event link through which group members can join the call. With group events users can add titles, descriptions, dates, locations, and more to create an event. 
  2. Media upload quality: With upcoming updates, WhatsApp may allow users to set their default media upload quality. This will allow users to send HD-quality images and videos. This new feature was spotted by  WABetaInfo as the feature has been made available to the beta tester. 
  3. Privacy feature for avatars: To improve the security and privacy of users, WhatsApp may allow users to control who can use their avatar as a sticker. WhatsApp users can select from My Contacts, Selected Contacts, and Nobody.
  4. Forward and rewind videos: This feature has started to roll out for iOS users, allowing users to forward and rewind by simply double-clicking on the smartphone screen. Additionally, by long pressing the camera icon, users can quickly record and send videos to the chat.
  5. Status updates composer: WhatsApp may include a new status composer which will enable users to select if they want to use compose text, video, and photo. 

Also read: WhatsApp update brings new feature, allowing users to pin three messages in chats; Know how it works

These are the new WhatsApp features which is speculated to roll out soon on the app for Android and iOS users.

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 13:23 IST
