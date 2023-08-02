Home Tech News Partial relief on tax for online gaming firms? Find out

Partial relief on tax for online gaming firms? Find out

Last month, the government said it had decided to impose 28% tax on funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers for every bet.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 02 2023, 20:36 IST
Not a gaming fan? Check 5 best non-gaming phones under 50000
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G
1/5 Oppo Reno 8 Pro: Priced at Rs. 45,999, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro looks premium and classy and has a beautiful 120Hz OLED display with very slim bezels. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chip can run every app and game with ease, while the battery life is excellent. You also get a fast 80W charger with the phone. You will also love the camera performance as it gives bright and well lit photos in all lighting conditions. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen: With a price tag of Rs. 41,990, iPhone SE 3rd Gen packs the A15 Bionic chip and offers great performance plus you have a pair of reliable cameras on the front and back. The phone also supports IP67 water and has a dust resistance certification. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Nothing Phone (1): With a starting price of Rs. 32,999, the Nothing Phone (1) is currently the most beautiful looking phone in the market with its strikingly good Glyph lights. It has got a bright and smooth 120Hz OLED display, a clean iteration of Android, good battery life, decently fast charging, and a set of well-tuned cameras. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
Google Pixel 6a
4/5 Google Pixel 6a: Priced at Rs. 43,999, the Google Pixel 6a gets the powerful Google Tensor chip that runs everything fast. The OLED display is good to look at and the 4410 mAh battery is another bonus. The 18W charger may be slow but you have those brilliant tuned 12MP + 12MP dual rear cameras that churn out some good looking still photos. (Google)
image caption
5/5 Samsung Galaxy A73: With a price tag starting from Rs. 41,999, the Samsung Galaxy A73 gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The One UI experience is great although the bloatware needs to be watched out for. The phone also offers great battery life and a reliable set of cameras. You also get IP67 certification. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
online gaming in India
View all Images
The decision to impose a 28 per cent tax on the full face value of bets placed on online games will be implemented from October 1. ((AFP))

After talking tough last time around, the government has sought to provide partial relief to online gaming companies today. Government has decided to levy taxes on online gaming companies on the total funds deposited to play online games and not on every bet, Reuters quoted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as saying on Wednesday.

Last month, the government said it had decided to impose 28% tax on funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers for every bet.

The decision to impose a 28 per cent tax on the full face value of bets placed on online games will be implemented from October 1 even though there was demand for a review from states like Delhi and Goa, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

The GST Council -- the highest decision making body of the new indirect tax regime that comprises Union finance minister and representatives of all states -- discussed the language of amendments that will be needed to enabling taxing online gaming, she said after the panel meeting.

The panel had at its last meeting decided to levy a 28 per cent GST on full face value of bets placed and Wednesday's meeting was to deliberate on the tax law changes that would be required to implement it.

Sitharaman said Delhi finance minister opposed the levy of the tax on online gaming while Goa and Sikkim wanted the levy on GGR (gross gaming revenue) and not on face value.

Sitharaman, however, said other states ranging from Karnataka to Gujarat, Maharasthra and Uttar Pradesh wanted the decision taken at the last meeting to be implemented.

The new levy, after required changes are made in the central and state laws, is likely to come into effect from October 1, she said.

There would be a review of the levy after six months of its implementation, she added.

(With inpputs from Agencies)

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 20:07 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.
Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college
Whatsapp
Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets