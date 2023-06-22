Home Tech News How to check mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card online

How to check mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card online

Know how to easily check which mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar card. Follow these steps to verify and ensure seamless access to Aadhaar-related services and protect your data from fraudsters.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 18:20 IST
Aadhaar card
View all Images
Aadhaar card verification online: UIDAI has provided all online support to verify the Aadhaar card under question. (Twitter/UIDAI)

Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identification number, is a crucial document for a citizen to establish his or her identity in India. It is required for various purposes like opening a bank account, applying for a passport, booking e-tickets, sourcing government services and more. When you have an Aadhaar card, it's important to have your mobile number registered with it. This ensures that you can receive the one-time password (OTP) required for verification.

The official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) states, "You can verify your email address and mobile number that has been declared at the time of enrolment or during the latest Aadhaar detail update."

Also read: How to change address in Aadhaar card online? Check the process

If you find yourself unsure about the registered mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card, don't worry. You can easily find out within minutes by following these steps:

1. Open any browser and visit the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) at https://uidai.gov.in/.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on "My Aadhaar" below the UIDAI symbol.

3. A drop-down menu will appear, and under "Aadhaar Services," select "Verify Registered Mobile or Email ID."

4. Your system will launch a new tab. Enter your Aadhaar number and the mobile number or email ID you wish to verify.

5. Fill in the captcha code and click "Send OTP."

If the mobile number you entered matches with the records of UIDAI, a message will appear on the screen stating, "The mobile you have entered has already been verified with our records." However, if the mobile number you entered does not match UIDAI's records, you will receive a message indicating that the mobile number you entered does not match their records.

Also read: How to change phone number in Aadhaar card: Can it be done online? Check this step-by-step guide

Please note that updating the mobile number cannot be done online. To update your mobile number, you must visit the nearest Aadhaar Centre.

By following these simple steps, you can quickly determine which mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar card. Ensuring that your mobile number is registered correctly is essential for seamless verification and access to various services that rely on Aadhaar.

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 18:20 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

