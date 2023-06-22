Home Tech News How to change phone number in Aadhaar card: Can it be done online? Check this step-by-step guide

How to change phone number in Aadhaar card: Can it be done online? Check this step-by-step guide

You can update your Aadhaar details either online or offline. Online updates are restricted to certain details, while biometrics and other information need to be updated by visiting the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre. Check out the full details here

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 12:55 IST




The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) emphasises the importance of keeping Aadhaar card details up to date, including address, phone number, photo, and other information, to ensure accuracy and security. You can update most of your your Aadhaar details online, but there are some critical ones that can be done offline only. Online updates are restricted to certain details, while biometrics and other information need to be updated by visiting the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre. Here we tell you how to change phone number in Aadhaar card.

According to UIDAI's instructions, individuals must visit an Aadhaar Enrolment Center to enrol for Aadhaar or update demographic details (such as name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and email) if they are not up-to-date.

It is mandatory to update Aadhaar details, particularly the biometrics of children who have turned 15. Updating biometric details (fingerprint, iris, and photograph) can only be done by visiting the nearest enrolment centre.

Also read: Deadline to link PAN card and Aadhar is closing in: 5 things you need to know

Recently, UIDAI announced that document updation is free of cost until September 14, 2023. Individuals can update proof of identity and proof of address online.

However, updating phone numbers cannot be done online and must be done in person at an Aadhaar enrollment centre. This verification process aims to prevent unauthorised individuals from misusing the system by updating the mobile number with a fake one.

Also read: This Aadhaar Card will NOT be VALID; Don't do this, alerts UIDAI

To change your phone number in Aadhaar, follow this step-by-step guide:

1. Locate your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Aadhaar Card Centre. Visit uidai.gov.in and click on "Locate Enrolment Center" to find the nearest centre.

2. At the centre, request a form from the Aadhaar help executive specifically for updating your mobile number. Fill out the Aadhaar Update/Correction form completely.

3. Review the filled form and submit it to the Aadhaar executive.

4. After this, the Aadhaar executive will provide you with an acknowledgement slip that contains the Update Request Number (URN).

5. Use the URN to check the status of your application. Visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and click on "Check Enrolment & Update Status." Enter your URN number and the captcha code.

6. Please note that it may take up to 90 days for your mobile number to be updated in the UIDAI database.

By following these steps, you can successfully update your phone number in your Aadhaar card. Remember to keep your Aadhaar details accurate and secure by promptly updating any changes.

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 12:55 IST
