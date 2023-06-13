Home Tech News How to change address in Aadhaar card online? Check the process

How to change address in Aadhaar card online? Check the process

Is there a mistake in you Aadhaar card address? If so, you can change it online easily. You can change address on your Aadhaar Card online easily. Check out the Aadhaar address change steps below.

By: HT TECH
Jun 13 2023, 15:48 IST
If you have noticed any error in your address or have shifted to some other place and want to change your address on your Aadhaar card, then there is nothing to worry about. Aadhaar address change can be done easily online by following these simple steps. Do know that Aadhaar needs to be error free and updated as it is one of the most important documents that is used to prove your identity and get official work done.

About Aadhaar

An Aadhaar card has an unique 12-digit number, which is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to the citizens of India. It is only issued after satisfying the verification process by the authority. It is one of the most important identification proofs in India.

About Aadhaar Address Change

According to the official website of UIDAI, there is no limit to change the address on an Aadhaar card. You can change it multiple times. In order to change Address on Aadhaar card, you need to upload some documents like the proof of address including Passport, Ration card, Disability card (if any), SC/ST/OBC certificate issued by Central government/ state government, Electricity bill or water bill.

Here are the simple steps to Change your Address on Aadhaar Card from UIDAI portal

Step 1. Go to the official website of UIDAI

Step 2. click on the ‘My Aadhaar‘ tab.

Step 3. Select ‘Update Your Aadhaar‘ and then click on ‘Update demographics data online.'

Step 4. As you will click on update demographics a new page will open. You will have to click on ‘Proceed to Aadhaar Update'.

Step 5. You will then have to provide your Aadhaar Number and Captcha for verification.

Step 6. As you will provide the required details, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 7. You will have to enter the OTP in the box and click on ‘Login‘.

Step 8. Now, you will have to make all the required changes and upload the relevant documents like Ration card, Passport etc.

Step 9. Next will be the Payment option. You'll be asked to pay Rs. 50 for the changes. However, till 14th June, you can get it done free.

Step 10. After paying the amount, the changes will be made successfully.

It may take up to 1 month to update the address on Aadhaar card and you can change it multiple times.

13 Jun, 15:41 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets