Home Tech News Huge discount! PlayStation 5 price cut by Rs. 7,500, get other cool stuff too

Huge discount! PlayStation 5 price cut by Rs. 7,500, get other cool stuff too

The latest PlayStation 5 will be available with an amazing discount and you also get the chance to discover a special Marvel’s Spider Man 2 bundle. So, get ready for an exciting gaming experience!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 21 2023, 19:11 IST
Sony PlayStation 5: In pics
Sony PS5 costs 49,990 for the regular, disk version and comes with one DualSense controller.
1/7 Sony PS5 costs 49,990 for the regular, disk version and comes with one DualSense controller. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
image caption
2/7 It features an 8-core Zen 2 CPU with 3.5GHz and SMT. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
image caption
3/7 The centre spine has a glossy finish and the fan grilles are exposed towards the top. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
image caption
4/7 PS5 has three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, an Ethernet port and 802.11ax Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 6),  (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
image caption
5/7 PS5 series also has a ‘Digital’ edition that misses out on the physical disk reader. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
image caption
6/7 Sony PS5 UI. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
image caption
7/7 Sony PS5 DualSense Controller. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
PlayStation 5
View all Images
PlayStation 5: Big discount and cool Spider-man bundle unveiled. (Pexels)

Sony has some awesome news for all the PlayStation 5 fans out there! They have got amazing games and benefits waiting for you. One of the cool things is the PlayStation Plus service, where you can enjoy lots of games through the Game and Classics Catalog.

Not just that, new games are on their way too! You will soon be able to play games like Assassin's Creed Mirage and Alan Wake 2.

And here's a big surprise: From July 25, 2023, to August 7, 2023, you can save up to Rs. 7500 on a PS5 promotion deal. It means you can buy the PlayStation 5 for a lower price. Sounds great, right? You can get this offer at popular platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Shopatsc, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other select retailers.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle Unveiled

But wait, there's more! Sony is releasing a special edition bundle for the PlayStation 5. It's based on the new game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is coming out in September as per Gadgets Now report. In this bundle, you'll get a custom-designed PS5 digital console with cool covers and a matching DualSense controller. These covers and the controller have a unique design inspired by the in-game symbiote.

If you already have a PS5 and just want the cool Spider-Man 2 designs, you are in luck. You can buy the custom covers and DualSense controller separately.

Pre- order starts from Jul 28, 2023

You can pre-order the bundle, covers, and the controller starting from July 28, and they'll ship on September 1. The bundle also comes with a voucher for a digital copy of the Spider-Man 2 game when it launches on October 20.

So, get ready to level up your gaming experience with the latest PlayStation 5 and enjoy the discounts and cool stuff Sony has in store for you.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 19:11 IST
