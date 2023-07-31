ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 expected today: Check online

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is gearing up to release the result for CA Foundation 2023 very soon. According to reports, the date for announcing the ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 is expected to be revealed today. However, an official notification regarding the date and time is yet to be issued. As soon as the announcement is made, candidates will be able to access their ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 online. All they have to do is go to the official website of ICAI, which is icai.org.

In addition to the result, ICAI will also publish the merit list for the June session of 2023. Candidates will have the option to receive their results through SMS and email by providing their registered ID and mobile numbers on the ICAI portal. To access their CA Foundation June 2023 exam scores, candidates can visit icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in, and caresults.icai.org.

The ICAI CA Foundation 2023 result scorecard will contain vital details such as the candidate's name, total marks obtained, minimum and maximum scores achieved in each paper, and the result status.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check the ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 online:

1. Visit the official website - icai.org.

2. Click on the "Result" section available on the homepage.

3. Look for the link labeled "CA Foundation June 2023 Result" and click on it.

4. Enter your roll number along with the required PIN or registration details.

Preparatory Apps

Those who are preparing to take the exam next year, should know that it is crucial for them to be well-prepared to succeed. Therefore, we have compiled a list of three helpful apps that can aid in CA Foundation exam preparation:

1. ICAI Mobile App

The official app of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), this app provides a wealth of resources for CA Foundation aspirants. It includes the latest exam notifications, syllabus, study material, practice questions, and mock tests.

2. Unacademy

Unacademy is a popular online learning platform that offers a variety of courses for CA Foundation aspirants. The app includes video lectures, practice questions, and mock tests from top CA experts.

3. CA Study

CA Study App is a comprehensive app that provides everything you need to prepare for CA Foundation exams. It includes the latest syllabus, study material, practice questions, mock tests, and even a forum where you can interact with other CA aspirants.