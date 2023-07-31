Home Tech News ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 expected today: Check online

ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 expected today: Check online

ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 date is likely to be announced soon. Know how to check online. Those who are preparing to take the exam next year, here are the top 3 preparation apps for success.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 31 2023, 10:54 IST
5 best apps to prepare for NEET exam
SWAYAM:  This online app has been launched by the Government of India. This app offers proctored exams for aspirants for a small fee for a guided preparation.
1/5 SWAYAM:  This online app has been launched by the Government of India. This app offers proctored exams for aspirants for a small fee for a guided preparation. (Swayam/Playstore)
image caption
2/5 Vedantu: It offers both live and recorded classes from online tutors.  This app provides revision notes, and previous year’s NEET questions in pdf form along with chapter-wise regular tests and full syllabus tests and you will get the topic-wise micro-course for NEET. (Vedantu/playstore)
image caption
3/5 Doubtnut: This app is famous for its instant doubt-solving facility. If you get any doubt then you can click a picture of the question and upload it to this app and within a few seconds, you will get your solution. This app is also available for Hindi medium students. (Doubnut/Playstore)
image caption
4/5 NEETPrep: This app provides live and recorded classes, bilingual classes, and revision notes in pdf form. It also offers NCERT books in pdf form. Their mock test series is most popular among NEET aspirants. (NEETPrep/ Playstore)
image caption
5/5 Unacademy: This app offers some free live classes along with the tips for strategic preparation. If you take a plus subscription then you will get study material and doubt-clearing sessions. (Unacademy/Playstore)
ICAI CA
View all Images
ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 date is likely to be announced soon. (Pexels)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is gearing up to release the result for CA Foundation 2023 very soon. According to reports, the date for announcing the ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 is expected to be revealed today. However, an official notification regarding the date and time is yet to be issued. As soon as the announcement is made, candidates will be able to access their ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 online. All they have to do is go to the official website of ICAI, which is icai.org.

In addition to the result, ICAI will also publish the merit list for the June session of 2023. Candidates will have the option to receive their results through SMS and email by providing their registered ID and mobile numbers on the ICAI portal. To access their CA Foundation June 2023 exam scores, candidates can visit icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in, and caresults.icai.org.

The ICAI CA Foundation 2023 result scorecard will contain vital details such as the candidate's name, total marks obtained, minimum and maximum scores achieved in each paper, and the result status.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check the ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 online:

1. Visit the official website - icai.org.

2. Click on the "Result" section available on the homepage.

3. Look for the link labeled "CA Foundation June 2023 Result" and click on it.

4. Enter your roll number along with the required PIN or registration details.

Preparatory Apps

Those who are preparing to take the exam next year, should know that it is crucial for them to be well-prepared to succeed. Therefore, we have compiled a list of three helpful apps that can aid in CA Foundation exam preparation:

1. ICAI Mobile App

The official app of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), this app provides a wealth of resources for CA Foundation aspirants. It includes the latest exam notifications, syllabus, study material, practice questions, and mock tests.

2. Unacademy

Unacademy is a popular online learning platform that offers a variety of courses for CA Foundation aspirants. The app includes video lectures, practice questions, and mock tests from top CA experts.

3. CA Study

CA Study App is a comprehensive app that provides everything you need to prepare for CA Foundation exams. It includes the latest syllabus, study material, practice questions, mock tests, and even a forum where you can interact with other CA aspirants.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 10:54 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.
Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college
Whatsapp
Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity
Safari
Safari Browser Tips & Tricks For iPhone
iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets