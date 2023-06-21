Home Tech News In shocking move, Reddit hits back at moderators over API price hike protests

In shocking move, Reddit hits back at moderators over API price hike protests

According to reports, Reddit suspended subreddit moderators who changed their label to Not Safe for Work (NSFW), which disqualifies the space for advertisers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 21 2023, 16:55 IST
Reddit
Reddit removes protesting moderators from their position. (Bloomberg)
Reddit
Reddit removes protesting moderators from their position. (Bloomberg)

In a shocking development, Reddit moderators, who participated in the protests against the company over its API pricing change, were reportedly being removed from their position. The moderators who were being suspended were the ones who changed their subreddit's label to Not Safe For Work (NSFW). The label indicates that sexual content is allowed on the subreddit. The ongoing protests began on June 12 when many Reddit communities went private to show their displeasure over the planned price hikes for API requests that forced several third-party apps to stop operations from June 30.

It is believed that the moderators were suspended for changing their communities to NSFW. Usually, when a subreddit is flagged as NSFW, Reddit adds an age warning before allowing desktop users from accessing it and restricts access to users logged in on mobile devices. Additionally, and more importantly, Reddit does not show ads on these pages for the abovementioned reasons. So, by changing the label of their communities, the moderators essentially made it so the company would not be able to monetize those spaces.

Some moderators decided to go NSFW on June 15, the same day that some subreddits decided to remain private for an indefinite period of time. Among them were popular communities such as r/MildlyInteresting, r/interestingasfuck, and r/TIHI (Thanks I Hate It).

“Moderators incorrectly marking a community as NSFW is a violation of both our Content Policy and Moderator Code of Conduct,” Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt told The Verge.

Reddit's new API pricing

In April, Reddit announced changes to its API model to put limits on the number of API requests made by a third-party client. It also updated the pricing terms for API requests. This move was initially seen as a way for the company to make the developers pay that use their AI platforms to take Reddit's content to answer user queries.

However, two weeks ago, Christian Selig, a developer of Apollo, a third-party Reddit app for iOS, shared a post, where he revealed that the platform was charging roughly $12,000 per 50 million requests. Selig also explained that with about 7 billion API requests (Apollo's stats from the previous month), it would have to pay Reddit $1.7 million per month or $20 million per year just to continue operating.

Many third-party apps believe they would be put in a similar situation. Popular Android-based app Reddit Is Fun has also announced that the app would stop functioning from June 30 onwards. Apollo and Naharwal, another third-party app, have also given similar timelines before these apps are taken offline.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jun, 16:55 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets