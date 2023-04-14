Home Tech News Jackie Chan's super luxury jet can be controlled with iPhone! Know CRAZY features

Actor and martial artist Jackie Chan has recently bought a luxury private jet for 20 million dollars. It can be controlled using an iPhone.

By: HT TECH
Apr 14 2023
Over a period of many decades, Jackie Chan has built an illustrious career delivering many blockbuster action films. And due to his stardom and popularity, he has a reported net worth of 400 million dollars. And the martial artist has decided to splurge in the fanciest way possible. He bought a luxury private jet worth 20 million dollars and it is fitted with the latest tech marvels to allow the most comfortable travel. And the best part? It can be controlled using an iPhone. Let's take a look.

Jackie Chan's luxury jet has amazing features

Jackie Chan is the brand ambassador of Embraer, a Brazilian aircraft manufacturer. And after a long-term association with the brand, he has recently bought its high-end jetliner Embraer Legacy 650 for 20 million dollars.

The luxury private jet is not only pricey but it comes with the most advanced technology for the most premium experience. The aircraft can accommodate up to 12 people, but if you want the best possible experience, it is advised to carry only 8.

Chan can also control various aspects of the jet using a touchscreen display of his iPhone or iPad, which is placed on the armrest and can be tucked away as per convenience. The iPhone can personalize the experience by controlling temperature, lighting, the seats, the entertainment unit, and more.

The private jet is also equipped with Wi-Fi and offers uninterrupted service to all its passengers during the flight. And to ensure that the passengers can make the most out of the internet access, the jet also has two 19-inch HD displays and up to 9 personal displays to enable optimum entertainment.

The private jet has a range of 7,223 km and a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.80. Its maximum operating altitude is 12.4 kilometers above sea level. For the unaware, maximum operating altitude is the maximum height an aircraft can fly at.

First Published Date: 14 Apr, 21:52 IST
