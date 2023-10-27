Icon
Home Tech News JioSpaceFiber: India's first-ever satellite-based gigabit broadband launched by Reliance Jio

JioSpaceFiber: India's first-ever satellite-based gigabit broadband launched by Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has launched JioSpaceFiber, India's first-ever satellite-based Gigabit broadband at the India Mobile Congress today, October 27.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 27 2023, 17:14 IST
Icon
Reliance Jio
At the India Mobile Congress today, Reliance Jio launched India's first-ever satellite-based gigabit broadband called JioSpaceFiber. In the image, Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Chairman Akash Ambani and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla can be seen in a conversation. (Rahul Singh)
Reliance Jio
At the India Mobile Congress today, Reliance Jio launched India's first-ever satellite-based gigabit broadband called JioSpaceFiber. In the image, Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Chairman Akash Ambani and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla can be seen in a conversation. (Rahul Singh)

A major announcement came from Reliance Jio today, October 27, at the India Mobile Congress, as the company launched India's first-ever satellite-based gigabit broadband service called JioSpaceFiber. According to a press release shared, Reliance Jio is aiming to take a big step in connecting remote regions of India with high-speed internet. The service will be available across the length and breadth of the country, mentioned the press release. The company also said that the prices will be kept highly competitive. The actual prices have not been announced. However, it is expected to be launched soon.

Launching the JioSpaceFiber service, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Akash Ambani said, “Jio has enabled millions of homes and businesses in India to experience broadband internet for the first time. With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected”. 

“JioSpaceFiber will allow everyone, everywhere, to fully participate in the new digital society with gigabit access to online government, education, health, and entertainment services,” he added.

Reliance Jio launches JioSpaceFiber

Reliance Jio already serves more than 450 million Indian consumers with high-speed broadband services, and with the introduction of JioSpaceFiber, it aims to make digital inclusivity a reality for every household.

This satellite-based service, added to its existing offerings of JioFiber and JioAirFiber, ensures that consumers and businesses can access reliable, low-latency, high-speed internet and entertainment, regardless of their location.

The satellite network will also bolster mobile backhaul capacity, thereby expanding the reach and scalability of Jio's True5G network even in remote areas.

For this ambitious endeavour, Jio has partnered with SES, tapping into the latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology.

Leveraging SES's O3b and new O3b mPOWER satellites, JioSpaceFiber is set to revolutionize the broadband industry by providing scalable and cost-effective internet access across India, all while guaranteeing reliability and flexibility.

John-Paul Hemingway, Chief Strategy Officer at SES Networks, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Together with Jio, we are honoured to support the Government of India's Digital India initiative with a unique solution that aims at delivering multiple gigabits per second of throughput to any location in India".

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 14:23 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Check rumoured gameplay mechanics of next Grand Theft Auto game
Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million copies, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game.
Spider-Man 2 game creates huge PlayStation Studios sales record within just 24 hours!
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon