JioSpaceFiber: India's first-ever satellite-based gigabit broadband launched by Reliance Jio

A major announcement came from Reliance Jio today, October 27, at the India Mobile Congress, as the company launched India's first-ever satellite-based gigabit broadband service called JioSpaceFiber. According to a press release shared, Reliance Jio is aiming to take a big step in connecting remote regions of India with high-speed internet. The service will be available across the length and breadth of the country, mentioned the press release. The company also said that the prices will be kept highly competitive. The actual prices have not been announced. However, it is expected to be launched soon.

Launching the JioSpaceFiber service, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Akash Ambani said, “Jio has enabled millions of homes and businesses in India to experience broadband internet for the first time. With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected”.

“JioSpaceFiber will allow everyone, everywhere, to fully participate in the new digital society with gigabit access to online government, education, health, and entertainment services,” he added.

Reliance Jio launches JioSpaceFiber

Reliance Jio already serves more than 450 million Indian consumers with high-speed broadband services, and with the introduction of JioSpaceFiber, it aims to make digital inclusivity a reality for every household.

This satellite-based service, added to its existing offerings of JioFiber and JioAirFiber, ensures that consumers and businesses can access reliable, low-latency, high-speed internet and entertainment, regardless of their location.

The satellite network will also bolster mobile backhaul capacity, thereby expanding the reach and scalability of Jio's True5G network even in remote areas.

For this ambitious endeavour, Jio has partnered with SES, tapping into the latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology.

Leveraging SES's O3b and new O3b mPOWER satellites, JioSpaceFiber is set to revolutionize the broadband industry by providing scalable and cost-effective internet access across India, all while guaranteeing reliability and flexibility.

John-Paul Hemingway, Chief Strategy Officer at SES Networks, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Together with Jio, we are honoured to support the Government of India's Digital India initiative with a unique solution that aims at delivering multiple gigabits per second of throughput to any location in India".