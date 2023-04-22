Latest Apple iOS 17 leak sheds light on NEW iPhone app

iOS 17 announcement is just a few months away! Apple is expected to announce the iOS 17 update during WWDC 2023 event, which is scheduled in June. iOS 17 launch is likely set for September. Among several new features and updates, there is expected to be a new app for iPhone users. As per the latest leak of documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Apple is planning to bring an iPhone app that enables users to record their daily activities as a part of its venture into the market for mental and physical health technology. What will this new upcoming iPhone app have to offer? Read on.

New iPhone app with iOS 17

Apple already offers a range of apps aimed at enhancing both physical and mental health, such as - Health, Activity, and Mindfulness. However, the company is now entering the market for the so-called journaling apps. This new app is expected to enable users to monitor and document their thoughts and activities. This move reflects Apple's increasing focus on mental health. The upcoming app will reportedly collect data from other Apple apps while ensuring user privacy, the report mentioned.

According to the documents viewed by WSJ, the upcoming app is likely to include a feature called "All Day People Discovery," which can detect a user's physical proximity to others. Moreover, Apple will make an effort to differentiate between friends and colleagues outside of work.

The company emphasized that privacy and security would be key aspects of the software's design, and user data analysis would occur on the device. As a result, on-device data are typically not transmitted or shared.

Other iOS 17 features

Apart from this, iOS 17 is expected to bring major UI changes to Control Center, more Focus Mode filters, notification changes, custom Accessibility settings, active widgets, CarKey improvements, Siri update, camera app changes, always-on-display features, and a lot more.

According to several leaks, it appears that all devices capable of running iOS 16, including those powered by the A11 Bionic chip, such as the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, will receive the iOS 17 update this year.