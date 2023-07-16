Home Tech News Mastering JEE Counseling: 3 prep apps and 5 tips to get college admission

Mastering JEE Counseling: 3 prep apps and 5 tips to get college admission

Don't miss out on your chance to secure a seat in a top engineering college. Follow these 5 essential tips and leverage these preparatory apps for JEE counselling success.

JEE counselling
Here are 5 essential tips for JEE counselling to secure your seat in top Engineering colleges (Pexels)

To avoid losing out on a seat in a top engineering college during JEE counselling, it is crucial to understand the admission process. Many high-scoring students have missed out in the past due to a lack of comprehension. So, here are a some JEE counselling tips and a few prep apps.

1. Certificates: Ensure your uploaded certificates are valid to avoid seat cancellation. Don't procrastinate about obtaining original certificates.

2. Phone Number: The mobile number used for JEE (Main) registration is crucial for receiving OTPs and important notifications. Keep it accessible and active to stay informed about seat allocation updates.

3. Understand terms: Familiarise yourself with the terms "Freeze," "Float," and "Slide." Freeze indicates contentment with the institute and program, Float means opting for a higher preference institute/program, and Slide allows for a better course within the allocated institute.

4. Track official website: You must regularly check JoSAA 2023 Site: Visit the official JoSAA 2023 website frequently to stay updated on schedules. Don't forget to check seat allocation status after each round. Report any discrepancies via email to josaa2023@jitg.ac.in.

5. Complete Process proeprly and completely : Failure to complete all steps of 'Online Reporting' for seat acceptance will result in rejection. This forfeits your eligibility for admission through JoSAA 2023, prohibiting participation in subsequent rounds.

In addition to the challenging JEE Mains exam, there are several helpful apps available for preparation. Here are 3 highly recommended ones:

1. JEE Main Preparation: A free app that covers the complete JEE Mains syllabus, offering detailed lessons by toppers, structured question sets, and mock tests.

2. Toppr: An online practice and test series app that focuses on IIT JEE and AIPMT preparation. It provides real-time feedback to students and offers a vast question bank across Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.

3. Khan Academy: A non-profit organisation offering free educational resources. Khan Academy provides a comprehensive JEE Mains preparation program, including video lectures, practice questions, and interactive exercises.

By following these 5 tips and apps, you can navigate the JEE counselling process with confidence to secure your seat in a top engineering college.

