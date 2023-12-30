Microsoft Copilot app is now available for iPhones; the AI chatbot can generate text and images

After OpenAI launched its ChatGPT app on Android and iOS, Microsoft has followed suit. Just days after launching the Android app, Microsoft Copilot, the company's AI chatbot integrated with the Bing search engine, is now available for iPhones too. The app has also been optimized for iPads and is available for iPadOS. The app, unlike its web avatar, is a standalone AI chatbot that can answer questions in both text as well as image formats. The app is free to use.

The Microsoft Copilot app for iOS can be accessed here. Interestingly, where ChatGPT only lets you access the GPT 3.5 version on the free account, Microsoft is letting you get access to GPT 4 through the Copilot app. On its app info page, it said, “Copilot is a pioneering chat assistant from Microsoft powered by the latest OpenAI models, GPT-4 and DALL E 3. These advanced AI technologies provide fast, complex, and precise responses, as well as the ability to create breathtaking visuals from simple text descriptions”.

Microsoft Copilot is available for iPhones

So, what exactly can the AI chatbot do? If you have used any AI chatbot this year, whether ChatGPT, Google Bard, or Grok AI, the Microsoft Copilot app can do all of that. It can draft emails, compose stories or scripts, summarize complex texts, translate texts from one language to another, create personalized itineraries, write job resumes, and much more. This is just using the app's text-only feature.

Powered by DALL E 3, the copilot app can create images from simple text prompts and materialize your concepts to reality in a wide range of styles. The app can curate social media content, develop brand motifs, generate logo designs, create custom backgrounds, build and update a portfolio, create illustrations for books, and more.

The iPhone app has a size of 212 MB and it requires iOS 15 or above to work on your device. You will need a Microsoft account to access the full functionalities of the Microsoft Copilot app.