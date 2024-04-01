Microsoft is killing Wordpad in Windows 11; Check 5 best alternatives

Microsoft is shaking up its Windows 11 operating system by bidding farewell to some of its long-standing features, with WordPad being the latest casualty. The tech giant recently confirmed that WordPad, the native word processor that has been a staple since 1995, will be phased out from Windows 11 24H2 and Windows Server 2025 editions.

This move comes as part of Microsoft's broader effort to streamline its offerings and optimise user experience. While the exact reasons behind this decision remain unclear, it marks the end of an era for many users who have relied on WordPad for basic word-processing tasks.

For those feeling the loss, fret not! There are plenty of alternatives available to fill the void left by WordPad. Here are some noteworthy options:

1. Notepad: A classic choice that has been around for decades, Notepad offers a simple yet reliable text-editing experience. Though lacking in advanced features, it remains a go-to tool for quick text tasks.

2. Typora: This writer-friendly software provides a distraction-free environment with live preview capabilities, making it a favourite among creative minds. Its file management features and support for various export formats add to its appeal.

3. Editpad: An online editor with a range of useful features including grammar checks, plagiarism detection, and content summarization. Its easy sharing options make collaboration a breeze.

4. 1Writer: Combining basic functionality with advanced features, 1Writer offers a serene writing space for users. With support for Markdown files and iCloud Drive integration, it's a versatile choice for writers on the move.

5. Google Docs: A powerhouse in document editing, Google Docs has evolved over the years to become a formidable alternative to traditional word processors. With features like PDF editing and real-time collaboration, it's a worthy replacement for WordPad.

As Microsoft bids farewell to WordPad, users can explore these alternatives to find the right fit for their word processing needs. Whether it's simplicity, functionality, or collaboration, there's something out there for everyone.