Google is killing this popular podcast app in the US despite having 500 million downloads

Google's Podcasts app, popular worldwide, is shutting down for U.S. users on April 2. Users need to migrate their data, but the process can be complex and pose security risks.

Mar 31 2024
Google's Podcasts app, with over 500 million downloads, will cease operations for U.S. users on April 2, prompting concerns about data migration. (Google)
Google's Podcasts app, with over 500 million downloads, will cease operations for U.S. users on April 2, prompting concerns about data migration. (Google)

Google's Podcasts app, boasting over 500 million downloads globally, is set to cease operations for users in the United States on April 2. Despite its large user base, only a small fraction of U.S. podcast listeners, around 4%, utilize the platform. This imminent shutdown has prompted concerns among users who now need to transfer their podcast subscription data to alternative services. However, this migration process can be complex and may expose users to potential security risks such as scams and credential theft.

End of the Road for U.S. Users

Perhaps surprisingly, given its widespread popularity, Google's Podcasts app is reaching its end for U.S. users. While users worldwide will still have access to the app, those in the U.S. will lose service access from April 2 onwards. In-app notifications have been reminding U.S. users to listen and migrate their subscription data before the deadline.

The announcement of the service closure was made by the YouTube team, stating that the company is investing more in podcasts on the YouTube Music platform. This transition aims to enhance the podcasting experience with exclusive features tailored for fans and creators.

Migrating to YouTube Music: Google's Guidance

To migrate subscription data from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music, Google has provided a help guide to facilitate the process. Users can follow simple steps, including selecting the export subscriptions option in the Google Podcasts app and transferring data to YouTube Music. However, Google warns that not all podcasts will be available on YouTube Music, although users can save them using RSS feed links.

For those opting to migrate data to platforms other than YouTube Music, the process is more intricate, requiring the download of an Outline Processor Markup Language file or utilizing Google Takeout. Detailed instructions are available to assist users through this process.

The closure of Google Podcasts poses cybersecurity risks for users, with potential scams and phishing attempts on the rise. Cybercriminals may exploit the confusion surrounding the service closure to distribute fake apps or lure users into malicious sites through phishing emails. It's essential for users to remain vigilant and rely on official channels provided by Google for assistance during the migration process.

