What is this new 'Click Here' trend sweeping social media platform X? Know how to join it

In the bustling realm of social media, where trends come and go like the tides, X, under the helm of Elon Musk, stands as a prominent hub for various viral phenomena. Lately, one such trend titled"Click Here" has been making waves on the platform for over a week now. But what exactly is it all about, and how does one engage with it?

So, what's the deal with the "Click Here" trend? Well, it involves users sharing an image with a simple directive: "Click here," accompanied by an arrow pointing towards the "ALT" text tucked away in the bottom left corner. This seemingly straightforward trend has garnered attention from a myriad of entities, ranging from corporations like Reliance Jio and DGI Games to notable figures such as celebrities, politicians, and political parties. However, not everyone seems to be fully clued in on its purpose, leaving some scratching their heads in confusion.

Purpose Behind the Trend

In reality, the "Click Here" trend is rooted in an accessibility feature introduced on X about two years ago. The feature aims to enhance user understanding of image content by utilising ALT text descriptions provided by users upon image upload.

ALT text, also known as alternative text, serves as a simple yet effective means of making X more accessible to individuals with disabilities. According to X, adhering to image description guidelines is crucial, as it facilitates engagement for users who are blind, have low vision, utilise assistive technology, reside in low-bandwidth areas, or simply seek additional context.

The absence of such descriptions could potentially hinder engagement with posts, as it deprives users of crucial information about the images being shared. However, the ingenious twist behind the "Click Here" trend lies in its utilisation of this feature to convey a message. By incorporating a "Click Here" image into a post and coupling it with a hidden "Alt text" - be it informative or whimsical in nature - users can cleverly leverage this feature to impart their intended message.

How can one leverage this feature effectively?

Curious about how to hop on the "Click Here" bandwagon? Fear not, for the process is simpler than you might think. X advises users to enable this feature by navigating to the "compose image descriptions" option within the app's accessibility settings. Upon activation, users can seamlessly add descriptions to images by tapping the "add description" button accompanying each thumbnail in the composer. These descriptions, which can span up to 420 characters, ensure that visually impaired users can access vital image context through their assistive technologies, such as screen readers and braille displays.