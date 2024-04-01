 Google Chat may be getting a WhatsApp Channels-like feature; Know all about ‘Announcements’ | Tech News
Home Tech News Google Chat may be getting a WhatsApp Channels-like feature; Know all about ‘Announcements’

Google Chat may be getting a WhatsApp Channels-like feature; Know all about ‘Announcements’

Google Chat is set to introduce an 'Announcements' feature for broadcast communication, similar to WhatsApp Channels. Users will have options for collaboration and announcements in conversations.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Apr 01 2024, 12:33 IST
Icon
From Google Pixel 8a to Android 15, what to expect at Google I/O 2024
Gemini Nano
1/5 Google I/O 2024 time and place: Google has announced that its annual developer conference will kick off on May 14 at 10:30 PM IST or 10:00 AM PT. If last year's trend continues, it is likely to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater at the Google HQ in Mountain View, California. (Google)
Gemini Nano
2/5 1. Artificial intelligence: During this year's conference, artificial intelligence (AI) could yet again take center stage, especially after Google already made several major AI announcements this year including Gemini and Gemma, its families of Large Language Models (LLMs). (Google)
Gemini Nano
3/5 2. Google Pixel 8a: Google is also likely to showcase its upcoming affordable smartphone, the Pixel 8a. It will be the latest entry into the Google Pixel 8 series which already has the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. In January, an alleged Pixel 8a retail box was spotted online which hints at a Pixel 8-esque design of the rumoured smartphone. (Representative Image) (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Android 15: The Android 14 rollout began last year and more and more devices are getting it. What does this mean? We could potentially see some Android 15-related unveilings or announcements at Google I/0 2024, especially now that the Preview Phase 1 seems to have kicked off. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Other announcements: Apart from this, Google could also make announcements related to its other services including Gmail, Photos, Maps and Workspace. (Unsplash)
Gemini Nano
icon View all Images
A tipster has leaked an ‘Announcements’ feature in Google Chats. Check details. (Google)

In a bid to bolster its presence in the social media market, Google is adding a nifty new feature to its messaging service, Chat. Google Chat, which replaced Hangouts, allows users to stay in touch and collaborate with others on projects. However, unlike WhatsApp Channels, it does now allow broadcast communication. But that is set to change soon as leaks suggest a new ‘Announcements' feature could make its way onto Google Chat.

Also Read: Google set to kill off popular app which has 500 million downloads!

Google Chat ‘Announcements' feature

According to an Android Police report, tipster AssembleDebug shared details about an upcoming ‘Announcements' feature. In an X post, the tipster said, “Google Chat is working on a new ‘Announcements' feature which will allow you to ‘Broadcast and share updates with your groups'.”

It means with the ‘Announcements' feature, Google Chat users will be able to select two options when starting a new conversation - Collaboration and Announcements. The collaboration will allow users to “collaborate on projects, plans or topics”. With it, they may be able to assign tasks, share files and organize conversations by threads.

On the other hand, the Announcements feature will bring broadcast functionality, allowing select users to post messages and share updates with the people they want, like WhatsApp Channels. While the tipster said, “There isn't much info about it yet”, a screenshot of what looks like the work-in-progress UI shows how the feature might work.

Also Read: Google Photos introduces Favourite shortcut!

Other features

Google Chat has been getting more and more updates lately, perhaps in a bid to catch up to the competition. In November, Google revamped the navigation system for the Chat app on Android and iOS devices and it brought a pill-shaped navigation bar, allowing easy and quick access to Gmail, Chat, and Google Meet.

In the same month, Google also introduced the ability to comment directly on Docs and Sheets, a feature that helps in collaborative spaces. Moreover, Google now shows more of the content thread to give users more context while replying to chats.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 12:33 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 map: New leak report reveals over 100 locations for players to explore, immersive gaming experience
GTA 5
GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders
Android games
Top 5 must-try high graphics Android games: Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Rally Horizon and more
GTA 6
Red Dead Redemption Is Now Free For PS5, Xbox: All Details

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets