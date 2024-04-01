Google Chat may be getting a WhatsApp Channels-like feature; Know all about ‘Announcements’

In a bid to bolster its presence in the social media market, Google is adding a nifty new feature to its messaging service, Chat. Google Chat, which replaced Hangouts, allows users to stay in touch and collaborate with others on projects. However, unlike WhatsApp Channels, it does now allow broadcast communication. But that is set to change soon as leaks suggest a new ‘Announcements' feature could make its way onto Google Chat.

Google Chat ‘Announcements' feature

According to an Android Police report, tipster AssembleDebug shared details about an upcoming ‘Announcements' feature. In an X post, the tipster said, “Google Chat is working on a new ‘Announcements' feature which will allow you to ‘Broadcast and share updates with your groups'.”

It means with the ‘Announcements' feature, Google Chat users will be able to select two options when starting a new conversation - Collaboration and Announcements. The collaboration will allow users to “collaborate on projects, plans or topics”. With it, they may be able to assign tasks, share files and organize conversations by threads.

On the other hand, the Announcements feature will bring broadcast functionality, allowing select users to post messages and share updates with the people they want, like WhatsApp Channels. While the tipster said, “There isn't much info about it yet”, a screenshot of what looks like the work-in-progress UI shows how the feature might work.

Other features

Google Chat has been getting more and more updates lately, perhaps in a bid to catch up to the competition. In November, Google revamped the navigation system for the Chat app on Android and iOS devices and it brought a pill-shaped navigation bar, allowing easy and quick access to Gmail, Chat, and Google Meet.

In the same month, Google also introduced the ability to comment directly on Docs and Sheets, a feature that helps in collaborative spaces. Moreover, Google now shows more of the content thread to give users more context while replying to chats.

