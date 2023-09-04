Home Tech News Microsoft Windows 11 23H2 update coming soon; check date

Microsoft Windows 11 23H2 update coming soon; check date

The Microsoft Surface event is expected to reveal the release date for Windows 11 23H2 update.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 04 2023, 12:27 IST
Microsoft brings Windows Copilot Preview: Know all the AI features in Windows 11 and how to use them
Back in May, at the Microsoft Build conference, the company teased its Copilot for Windows 11, and now, it's finally here! So, what's new in Build 22631.2129 and how can you get started? Let's check it out here.
1/5 Back in May, at the Microsoft Build conference, the company teased its Copilot for Windows 11, and now, it's finally here! So, what's new in Build 22631.2129 and how can you get started? Let's check it out here. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 Preview Launch: Windows Copilot is now in preview mode, available to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel through a controlled feature rollout. This is not available for general users at this point. (Microsoft)
image caption
3/5 To get started, just click on the new button on the taskbar (or WIN + C) to launch Windows Copilot. Windows Copilot will use the same Microsoft account (MSA) or Azure Active Directory (AAD) account used to sign-in to Windows. (Pexels)
image caption
4/5 Windows Copilot will appear as a side bar docked to the right where it won’t overlap with your desktop content and will run unobstructed alongside your open app windows, allowing you to interact with Windows Copilot anytime you need.  (Microsoft)
image caption
5/5 Ask questions: In this first preview, you can ask Windows Copilot a range of questions or to take actions such as - Change to dark mode, Turn on do not disturb, Take a screenshot, Summarize this website” (Active tab in Microsoft Edge), Write a story about a dog who lives on the moon, Make me a picture of a serene koi fishpond with lily pads, and more.   (Pexels)
Windows 11 23H2
View all Images
Windows 11 will gain built-in support for controlling RGB lighting, and a new volume mixer will be introduced. (Unsplash)

The tech world is all set to witness some of the biggest events this month. While the Apple event is slated for September 12, Microsoft is gearing up to steal the spotlight with its highly awaited annual event a few weeks later. Needless to say, tech enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation about all the new tech that they will get to see. Microsoft has issued invites to media and influencers, signaling its grand return to in-person hardware presentations since the pandemic's onset. Scheduled for September 21 in New York City, this event promises to be a significant moment for Microsoft fans.

Microsoft Surface Event

Microsoft's previous in-person gathering took place in 2019, showcasing the launch of the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Earbuds. Intriguingly, the invitation from Microsoft says, "more details to follow," leaving room for speculation. Microsoft's substantial investments in artificial intelligence suggest that we can expect several AI-related announcements, apart from the hardware. However, what will impact most people is the expected Windows 11 update.

Windows 1123H2 update

Microsoft's Windows Insider program has been providing early insights into the next major update, Windows 11 23H2. This update has already been made available to testers. At the September event, Microsoft is likely to showcase the new features and changes introduced in this update, which may include a glimpse of Copilot, an integral component of Windows 11 23H2.

The surprise from the event can be the revelation of the release date for Windows 11 23H2, which is anticipated to be in October. According to a report by TechRadar, we will learn about further enhancements including expanded support for archive formats like .rar files, significant updates to the Explorer app, and user-requested features such as the ability to ungroup taskbar buttons. Additionally, Windows 11 will gain RGB lighting support. A new volume mixer is expected too.

Microsoft's September event will serve as the platform to generate excitement and hype around Windows 11 23H2. With the tech world's eyes fixed firmly on New York City, Microsoft is poised to make a grand return to the world of in-person hardware presentations, offering a glimpse into the future of Surface devices and the upcoming Windows 11 update. Stay tuned to learn more about the exciting revelations from the Microsoft Surface event.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 11:48 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire India unban date: What you wanted to know about the FF India APK file download
Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets