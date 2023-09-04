Microsoft Windows 11 23H2 update coming soon; check date

The tech world is all set to witness some of the biggest events this month. While the Apple event is slated for September 12, Microsoft is gearing up to steal the spotlight with its highly awaited annual event a few weeks later. Needless to say, tech enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation about all the new tech that they will get to see. Microsoft has issued invites to media and influencers, signaling its grand return to in-person hardware presentations since the pandemic's onset. Scheduled for September 21 in New York City, this event promises to be a significant moment for Microsoft fans.

Microsoft Surface Event

Microsoft's previous in-person gathering took place in 2019, showcasing the launch of the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Earbuds. Intriguingly, the invitation from Microsoft says, "more details to follow," leaving room for speculation. Microsoft's substantial investments in artificial intelligence suggest that we can expect several AI-related announcements, apart from the hardware. However, what will impact most people is the expected Windows 11 update.

Windows 1123H2 update

Microsoft's Windows Insider program has been providing early insights into the next major update, Windows 11 23H2. This update has already been made available to testers. At the September event, Microsoft is likely to showcase the new features and changes introduced in this update, which may include a glimpse of Copilot, an integral component of Windows 11 23H2.

The surprise from the event can be the revelation of the release date for Windows 11 23H2, which is anticipated to be in October. According to a report by TechRadar, we will learn about further enhancements including expanded support for archive formats like .rar files, significant updates to the Explorer app, and user-requested features such as the ability to ungroup taskbar buttons. Additionally, Windows 11 will gain RGB lighting support. A new volume mixer is expected too.

Microsoft's September event will serve as the platform to generate excitement and hype around Windows 11 23H2. With the tech world's eyes fixed firmly on New York City, Microsoft is poised to make a grand return to the world of in-person hardware presentations, offering a glimpse into the future of Surface devices and the upcoming Windows 11 update. Stay tuned to learn more about the exciting revelations from the Microsoft Surface event.