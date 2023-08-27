Home Tech News Modi on AI: PM calls for global framework for ethical use of Artificial Intelligence

Modi on AI: PM calls for global framework for ethical use of Artificial Intelligence

  • PM Narendra Modi has flagged concerns over bias in artificial intelligence and called for its ethical use.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 27 2023, 16:00 IST
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the B20 Summit India 2023, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PIB)
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the B20 Summit India 2023, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PIB)

In a speech today, while addressing the B20 Summit India 2023, which was organised by CII, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that a global framework for ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) should be created even as he flagged concerns surrounding bias in this new technology that could severely impact society at large. He underlined the importance of the ethical use of AI to promote the good of everyone rather than a few. This can be achieved only if countries and businessmen work together for the common good. 

"Today, the world is showing a lot of excitement regarding AI. But amidst the excitement there are also some ethical considerations. Regarding skilling and re-skilling, concern is being raised about algorithm bias and its impact on society. Such issues also have to be resolved together," he added.

Indicating that the responsibility should be borne by both policy-makers and the business world, PM Modi said that both should work together and above all ensure ethical use of AI.

He added, "We have to sense the potential disruptions in different sectors. This problem has to be solved under the global framework."

Progress should be based on a focus, not just on brand and sales, but much beyond that to ensure everyone benefits. He said, “As a business, we have to focus on creating an ecosystem that will benefit us in the long term".

Modi stressed that a self-centric approach will harm everyone. He also underlined that a profitable market can be sustained when there is a balance in the interests of producers and consumers, and it also applies to nations.

Referring to a similar challenge of uneven availability and universal need in critical materials and rare earth metals, Modi said, “If those who have them do not look at them as global responsibility then it will promote a new model of colonialism.”

PM Modi urged business leaders to give thought to making businesses more consumer-centric.

“When we talk about consumer rights, should not we also be mindful of consumer care as it will automatically take care of many consumer rights issues? We should definitely think about a system for 'International Consumer Care Day. This will help in strengthening trust between businesses and consumers”, he added.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 15:59 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets