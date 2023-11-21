Icon
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captures 'teenage' galaxies far away

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captures 'teenage' galaxies far away

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured several teenage galaxies along with their different elements such as nickel.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 21 2023, 16:29 IST
James Webb Telescope
Check out the newly discovered galaxies captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. (Representative image) (NASA| Twitter)
Check out the newly discovered galaxies captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. (Representative image) (NASA| Twitter)

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has the capability to tap deep into space and discover new galaxies, space objects and other phenomena. Its recent study has shocked astronomers as it was able to capture a number of young galaxies along with their heavy elements. The lights of these galaxies have finally reached NASA's instruments after travelling for billions of years and now researchers can conduct further studies about these galaxies. Check out what researchers have found by studying the images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. This telescope has the unique ability to look far back into time almost near to the Big Bang event. The Hubble Telescope does not have that ability simply because it is quite old and it is parked in Earth's orbit.

James Webb Space Telescope findings

According to a Space.com report, these newly found teenage galaxies were created two-to-three billion years after the Big Bang. The team of Northwestern University astrophysicists found that these galaxies were hotter than expected and they also contained heavy elements. These studies were found with the help of the Chemical Evolution Constrained using Ionized Lines in Interstellar Aurorae (CECILIA) Survey.

The researcher focused on the 33 nearby galaxies and gathered data in a 30-hour duration. For more information and understanding, they compiled wavelengths of 23 selected galaxies to find out their average temperature, the presence of specific elements, their characteristics, composition and more. Allison Strom the lead author of the study and assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Northwestern University said, “This washes out the details of individual galaxies but gives us a better sense of an average galaxy. It also allows us to see fainter features.”

As per reports, these galaxies contained eight elements: Hydrogen, helium, nitrogen, oxygen, silicon, sulfur, argon and nickel. However, some galaxies containing nickel were something unusual for the researchers as not even older galaxies are filled with such elements. Storm suggests that the presence of nickel might direct to something unique about stars present within the galaxies. Furthermore, the high temperatures of these galaxies are also unusual and it might be due to different chemical DNA. Further studies about these galaxies will help researchers to know more about their composition and unique characteristics.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 16:29 IST

