    Trending News

    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Nothing hints at a new product! Know what new teaser is hinting at

    Nothing hints at a new product! Know what new teaser is hinting at

    Nothing has released a new teaser with a beetle hinting at a new product. Nothing Phone 2 or Ear 2? Guess what it can be.

    By: PRIYA KUMARI
    | Updated on: Mar 04 2023, 16:34 IST
    Best Smartphones under 30000: Nothing Phone, Google Pixel 6a, Realme 10 Pro Plus, more
    Nothing Phone (1)
    1/7 If you have a budget of Rs. 30000 and looking for a feature-rich smartphone that can take care of all your tasks, camera performance as well as gaming performance, then here is a quick guide for you.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/7 Nothing Phone (1): It is currently priced at Rs. 27499, which offers the first transparent back design featuring GLYMPH lights and a stock Android-like experience making it an interesting option to buy.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/7 Google Pixel 6a: Priced at Rs. 30999, it packs the new Tensor chip, 6.1-inches OLED display, and photography experience. You can get it for under Rs. 30000 with card offers on Flipkart. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Oppo Reno 8
    4/7 Oppo Reno 8: Priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart, it brings the photography experience with its 50MP led triple camera setup, packs a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, and offers 80W charging support. (Oppo)
    image caption
    5/7 Realme 10 Pro Plus: Recently launched, the Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a premium curved 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, and a 108 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens.  (Priya/HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/7 All of these features come at a price of just Rs. 24999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants.  (Priya/HT Tech)
    iQOO Neo 6
    7/7 iQOO Neo 6: It is more than just a gaming phone! Powered by Snapdragon 870 processor, it offers a great gaming experience as well as decent camera performance, priced at Rs. 29999. (Priya/HT Tech)
    Nothing
    View all Images
    Nothing hints at the launch of a new product in India. (Nothing)

    Are you waiting for Nothing Phone 2 or Nothing ear 2? Well, the launch of any one of them or maybe of a new product will happen soon in India. Nothing has shared a small clip on its official Twitter handle showing a black beetle and has asked people to like the tweet if they want details regarding what is coming. "Beetle incoming. Like this tweet if you want a sneak peek of what's coming next," the tweet read. The company has also updated its main website with the same beetle promotions as on Twitter saying "coming soon".

    Nothing on March 2 had teased the beetle with an image saying that the ladybug is out and a beetle is in. Soon after the tweet, people started guessing what the product could be. One of the Twitter users named Shazzam commented, "A product with lot of bugs ?" To which Nothing replied with a screenshot, "Is a Beetle a bug or an insect? By definition, a beetle is an insect that has four wings of which the outer pair are modified into stiff elytra that protect the inner flight pair, which are folded underneath when at rest".

    Here are some of the other comments:

    1. "Nothing phone 1 (2 cameras) - parrot (2 wings)

    Nothing phone 2 (? cameras) - beetle (4 wings)

    So, is it gonna be 4 cameras?"

    2. "nothing ringtone Collab with the beatles". Replying to this Nothing said, "we all live in a transparent submarine."

    3. "I hope for a smartwatch but I'm scared it's gonna be earphone or a headphone."

    4. "By seeing this trailer from nothing, I understand that something is coming from nothing,but I also don't know nothing about the product. Hence I expect to see something from nothing in near future."

    5. "my sources tell me the product will have some transparent parts."

    Nothing has been very creative when it comes to posting teasers for its new products like it did during Nothing Ear 1 and Nothing Phone 1 launches. It can be known that while promoting Ear 1, Nothing used a ladybug alongside it. Hence by the current teaser, it can be possible that the company is hinting towards the launch of Ear 2. According to leaks and reports, the Nothing Ear 2 is likely to get a similar design as that of Ear 1.

    Meanwhile, Nothing is also expected to come up with Phone 2. The company's CEO Carl Pei has already revealed that Nothing Phone 2 will be launching in the US later this year. The timeline for the phone's launch in India is still not known. Now all that we can do is wait for Nothing to tweet a new update!

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 04 Mar, 16:34 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Sleep
    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 games
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons more for FREE
    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life