On Independence Day, PM Modi says India is preparing for 6G

India is already preparing for the 6G rollout. That was the message from PM Narendra Modi during his address to the nation from Red Fort on the nation's 77th Independence Day. While addressing a wide range of topics, he highlighted that the country has to be prepared for 6G internet connectivity well in advance. The PM also highlighted that while India has become the 3rd largest economy in the world, it still continues to offer some of the most affordable data plans and internet services globally.

During his speech, PM Modi said, “We have formed a 6G task force,” emphasizing the need to quickly shift from 5G to 6G. He also added that the country had achieved the fastest nationwide rollout of 5G, with 700 districts already accessing 5G connectivity across India. This comes after the announcement of Reliance Jio that revealed it has introduced 5G connectivity to 5G mobile service to all 22 regions in India, completing the task far ahead of schedule.

India is preparing for 6G

This is not the first time PM Modi is addressing the need to be prepared for 6G. Last year, at the silver jubilee event of TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), he said, “By the end of this decade, we should be able to launch 6G services, and our task force has started working on it”.

He also stated that the teledensity and Internet users are fast expanding in the country and that the government has encouraged healthy competition that has led to India having one of the cheapest telecom data charges in the world.

While 6G technology does not exist at present, the aim of creating a task force is to stay aligned with global standard practices and innovations, so when the world eventually does bring forth stable 6G networks, India does not lag behind other countries and can roll out of the new bandwidth quickly.