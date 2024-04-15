 OpenAI announces new Tokyo office, hires former Amazon staffer to spearhead AI push | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News OpenAI announces new Tokyo office, hires former Amazon staffer to spearhead AI push

OpenAI announces new Tokyo office, hires former Amazon staffer to spearhead AI push

To aid in its AI efforts, OpenAI has named the former president of Amazon Web Services’s Japan arm to spearhead its push to woo enterprise clients in Japan, whilst opening doors to a new office in Tokyo.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 15 2024, 17:38 IST
Icon
OpenAI announces new Tokyo office, hires former Amazon executive to spearhead AI push
The Tokyo office will be the OpenAI's third outpost overseas, following the opening of its doors in London and recently Dublin. (REUTERS)
OpenAI announces new Tokyo office, hires former Amazon executive to spearhead AI push
The Tokyo office will be the OpenAI's third outpost overseas, following the opening of its doors in London and recently Dublin. (REUTERS)

In the last few months, OpenAI has been hard at work to push boundaries and open new doors when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI). In its quest to do so, it faces competition from tech giants across the world, with Microsoft and Google just to name a few. To aid in its efforts, it has named the former president of Amazon Web Services's Japan arm to spearhead its push to woo enterprise clients in the world's fourth-largest economy, according to Bloomberg.

Also Read: ChatGPT becomes more powerful with this big update

OpenAI opens office in Japan

OpenAI has announced that it is opening an office in Tokyo as it releases a custom GPT-4 model catering to Japanese language users. It said it has 2 million weekly active users in the country, while its enterprise clients include Daikin Industries Ltd., Rakuten Group Inc. and an affiliate of Toyota Motor Corp.

“We want to build a track record through repeated dialogue with companies in Japan,” said Tadao Nagasaki, the newly-named Japan president for OpenAI, during a news conference Monday, as per a Bloomberg report. The Tokyo office will be the company's third outpost overseas, following the opening of its doors in London and recently Dublin. According to Nagasaki, the Tokyo outpost will grow to about 10 to 20 workers this year.

Also Read: OpenAI launches GPT-4 Turbo with Vision in ChatGPT

The startup is banking on surging demand for the corporate version of ChatGPT even as it confronts more rivals offering similar products for the workplace. It launched the business version of ChatGPT in August, adding privacy safeguards including data encryption and a promise that it won't use information from customers to develop its technology.

More than 600,000 people have signed up to use ChatGPT Enterprise, up from around 150,000 in January. But competition for business customers is growing daily from the likes of Anthropic and Cohere, as well as its own investor, Microsoft Corp.

Japan is beginning to draw global attention for its potential as an AI market, as Tokyo funnels billions of dollars into the tech supply chain. Microsoft is investing $2.9 billion over the next two years to build out the country's data centres and cloud computing infrastructure, while two former Google researchers have set up shop in Tokyo for their $200 million startup, Sakana AI. Microsoft is also partnering with SoftBank Corp. on generative AI, while OpenAI is working with Rakuten on local AI services.

Also Read: Sam Altman's OpenAI developing web search product to rival Google, Microsoft Bing

“Our excitement about Japan does in part stem from the country's leadership in technology,” OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap said.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 17:38 IST
Trending: how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window iphone gamers, here’s a cool surprise: game boy emulator is now available on ios app store apple vs epic games legal battle: here's the latest update you need to know how to restore whatsapp chat history on android: check tips and tricks this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call get netflix, amazon prime, disney + hotstar and jio tv for free! just do this did facebook really change its logo? see if you can spot the difference beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works wow! facebook messenger to alert you if anyone takes screenshot of your chat like snapchat forget microsoft windows 11, download android apps meant for smartphones on your computer now via bluestacks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 tops EU charts
GTA 5 tops EU charts: Ranks among top 10 downloaded PS4 and PS5 games; GTA 6 trailer 2 expected soon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 15: The 100 pct Bonus Top-Up event is here, check rewards
Xbox Game Pass
GTA 5: Fastest car and bike to speed through Los Santos
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 14: Grab exclusive in-game rewards now!

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets