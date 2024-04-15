 ChatGPT becomes more powerful with this big update: Here are all the latest features from OpenAI | Tech News
ChatGPT becomes more powerful with this big update: Here are all the latest features from OpenAI

ChatGPT becomes more powerful with this big update: Here are all the latest features from OpenAI

ChatGPT receives major upgrades, including image input and editing features, enhancing user experience. Explore how these enhancements redefine user interaction.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 15 2024, 14:16 IST
ChatGPT tips: From idea generation to editing assistance, 5 ways it helps transform your writing process
ChatGPT
1/5 Idea Generation: ChatGPT can jumpstart creativity by offering prompts or story beginnings based on given topics. This structured approach helps writers navigate overwhelming moments in their creative process. (unsplash)
2/5 Content Expansion: Writers can input drafts or outlines to ChatGPT, seeking suggestions for further development. This tool provides fresh perspectives and elaboration ideas, enhancing the depth of their writing. (unsplash)
3/5 Editing Assistance: ChatGPT serves as a helpful editing companion, offering grammar and style suggestions upon input of sentences or paragraphs. It aids in catching typos, refining sentence structures, and suggesting alternative word choices. (unsplash)
4/5 Character and Plot Development: Fiction writers benefit from ChatGPT's assistance in fleshing out characters and plotlines. By describing characters or story concepts, writers can receive ideas for traits, backgrounds, and plot twists, enriching their narratives. (unsplash)
5/5 Research Assistance: While not a replacement for thorough research, ChatGPT offers quick information and summaries on various topics. Writers can use this feature to supplement their knowledge base or as a starting point for further exploration. With these tips, ChatGPT becomes an invaluable tool in overcoming writer's block and enhancing the writing process. (unsplash)
ChatGPT
ChatGPT receives major upgrades, including image analysis and editing capabilities, which improve user experience and accessibility. (AFP)

OpenAI has rolled out significant upgrades to its acclaimed chatbot, ChatGPT, aiming to reshape user interaction. These enhancements include expanded language support and the integration of image input functionality, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation in conversational AI.

Enhanced Image Analysis for Plus Users

A standout upgrade for Plus users is the ability to upload images for analysis by ChatGPT. Users can simply snap a photo and prompt the chatbot to describe its contents, offering practical applications ranging from identifying objects to aiding in decision-making scenarios, such as selecting the best option among items displayed in a photo. This feature could prove invaluable in situations like deciphering foreign language signage when travelling abroad.

Also read: iPhone gamers, here's a cool surprise: Game Boy emulator is now available on iOS App Store

DALL-E Integration

Another noteworthy enhancement for ChatGPT Plus subscribers is the integration of DALL-E for image creation. Users can now explore various artistic styles and preview them effortlessly before selecting the preferred aesthetic. This feature not only fosters creativity but also streamlines the image creation process, with options to adjust aspect ratios for different formats.

Moreover, the latest updates empower users to edit images directly within ChatGPT using DALL-E. This functionality enables users to make quick edits and refinements to their images, leveraging AI to execute tasks that would traditionally require specialised software.

Also read: Gmail to bring a new subscription management feature: What is it and how it works- Details

Simplified Access and Data Privacy

OpenAI has also simplified access to ChatGPT by removing the requirement for user accounts, albeit limiting access to the free version, GPT-3.5. Additionally, users now have the flexibility to opt out of contributing to model training, providing greater control over data privacy.

Furthermore, search result enhancements make links more prominent, facilitating content discovery across various online resources. This feature is available in ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise versions.

Also read: Adobe expands AI arsenal with text-to-video model, Enlists artists for data

Improved Accessibility

In terms of accessibility, the read-aloud feature, previously exclusive to mobile platforms, is now available on the web version, allowing users to listen to responses instead of reading them.

Lastly, ChatGPT introduces multi-factor authentication for added account security, offering users peace of mind when interacting with the platform.

These upgrades underscore OpenAI's ongoing commitment to enhancing ChatGPT's capabilities and user experience, positioning the chatbot as a versatile tool for diverse applications.

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 14:16 IST
