Popular AI image tool crashes website offering better than Photoshop-like capabilities!

Researchers from Google, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania present a groundbreaking AI tool for swift photo manipulation

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 21 2023, 16:19 IST
A snapshot from one of the demo videos on the researchers' 'Drag Your Gan' research page.
A snapshot from one of the demo videos on the researchers' 'Drag Your Gan' research page.

In an era where mastering conventional photo-editing tools can be challenging, an innovative AI solution may soon come to the rescue. A team of researchers from prominent institutions, including Google, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania, has unveiled a remarkable AI tool that promises to revolutionise picture manipulation.

The researchers' webpage, featuring captivating video demonstrations of the tool, has already become a victim of its own success, with an overwhelming influx of aspiring users causing the site to crash, as reported by The Verge. Although the tool itself is not yet available to the general public, the videos showcased on the website offer a glimpse into its astounding capabilities, showcasing how a photo's subjects can be effortlessly transformed by a mere swipe of the cursor and a press of a button.

According to the researchers' description, the tool empowers users to "drag" any specific points within an image with precision, enabling them to effortlessly attain desired outcomes through an engaging user-interactive process.

The impressive demos vividly exhibit how this tool can alter expressions, posture, orientation, actions, and even dimensions of subjects within a photograph. In one of the videos, a dog is depicted undergoing a remarkable metamorphosis, as it is made stockier, its maw is opened wider, and its demeanour and size are adjusted seamlessly through simple dragging motions.

This cutting-edge tool joins the ranks of other AI innovations made accessible to the public, such as OpenAI's DALL-E image generation tool and various others that have emerged in recent times.

Despite the overwhelming interest and widespread anticipation surrounding this breakthrough, the researchers behind this remarkable tool have not yet responded to requests for comment on the exciting developments.

