Protect your data! Mozilla launches subscription for privacy monitoring service dubbed Mozilla Monitor Plus

Mozilla has introduced a subscription model called Mozilla Monitor Plus, which offers features such as data removal requests and monthly scans to ensure personal information stays off data broker sites.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 07 2024, 13:49 IST
Mozilla Monitor Plus will cost users $8.99 per month in the US. (Unsplash)
Mozilla Monitor Plus will cost users $8.99 per month in the US. (Unsplash)

Since its launch in 2002, Mozilla Firefox, simply known as Firefox, has been one of the most popular web browsers in the world. It is also considered one of the best in terms of privacy, offering features such as ad blocker extensions, Facebook containers, tracking protection, and more. Now, Mozilla has beefed up its privacy measures with yet another feature. Its free privacy monitoring service, known as Firefox Monitor, has received a revamp and Mozilla has launched a subscription model for it, offering more security features. Know all about it.

Mozilla Monitor Plus

In a blog post, Mozilla announced that its free service Mozilla Monitor, which was previously known as Firefox Monitor, is getting a paid subscription. It will automatically remove your data found on data broker websites while continuously any potentially exposed personal information. This information could include name, current and previous home addresses, and phone numbers.

Mozilla is offering a one-time free scan for users. To do this, users simply need to provide their first and last name, the current city and state that they live in, their date of birth, and their email address. Mozilla says this information is encrypted and follows the company's privacy policy. Following this, users will be able to see where their personal info is exposed, either through a data breach or through broker sites, as well as potential solutions.

If users wish to keep a continuous check on any potentially exposed data, they can subscribe to Mozilla Monitor Plus, which costs $8.99 a month. It will start with data removal requests, and then scan every month to make sure the user's personal information stays off data broker sites. Once the information is removed, Mozilla Monitor Plus will then let the user know.

Mozilla says at launch, the Monitor Plus service will initially be provided to users in the US.

First Published Date: 07 Feb, 13:38 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets