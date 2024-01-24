Icon
Home Tech News RagaAI: Nvidia Alum Gaurav Agarwal Snags Funding for Startup That Fixes Broken AI

RagaAI: Nvidia Alum Gaurav Agarwal Snags Funding for Startup That Fixes Broken AI

RagaAI has secured funding to develop a tool that aims to diagnose and fix flaws with artificial intelligence systems, responding to an increasing emphasis on safety and reliability during the AI boom.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jan 24 2024, 07:09 IST
Icon
AI appreciation day
Raga AI to develop a tool which could diagnose and fix flaws with artificial intelligence systems. (Pexels)
AI appreciation day
Raga AI to develop a tool which could diagnose and fix flaws with artificial intelligence systems. (Pexels)

RagaAI has secured funding to develop a tool that aims to diagnose and fix flaws with artificial intelligence systems, responding to an increasing emphasis on safety and reliability during the AI boom.

The startup founded by Gaurav Agarwal, an alumnus of chipmakers Nvidia Corp. and Texas Instruments Inc., has come out of stealth-mode to close a $4.7 million seed round led by pi Ventures. It was joined by firms including Anorak Ventures and TenOneTen Ventures. The Silicon Valley startup uses foundation models to detect and fix problems in AI, such as hallucinations — a well-publicized phenomenon — or failure to factor in critical real-time information.

The 44-year-old founder recounted what he called a near-death experience while test-driving a semi-autonomous vehicle on a California highway. The AI was unable to detect road debris so he had to brake manually to avoid an accident, he said.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

“I've seen AI failures while at Ola and Nvidia,” Agarwal, also the startup's CEO, said in a telephone interview. “There's an urgent need to avoid these types of scenarios, particularly in high-stakes AI use cases such as cancer detection, aircraft maintenance and AI-powered recruitment tools.” 

Agarwal, who's based in Fremont, Calif., created RagaAI ahead of the seminal launch of ChatGPT by OpenAI, which catalyzed the global development of large language models. RagaAI is among a new crop of startups trying to fulfill a need that's arisen during that frenzy of activity.  

AI could potentially contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, according to a PwC study. But much of the current activity is focused on building models and applications, rather than diagnosing errors or testing them. 

RagaAI's platform — which Agarwal said his team developed in-house — offers more than 300 tests to help enterprises triage issues and trace their root causes. It can spot things such as poor data labeling and bias, he said. It helps detect hallucinations — false and misleading information presented as fact — and also deliberate attacks or attempts intended to get a model to make mistakes, Agarwal added.

His startup will deploy the capital into research, expanding its team of about 40 engineers mainly in Bangalore. It already works with several large clients in ecommerce, aeronautics and medical imaging, though Agarwal wouldn't disclose names. The platform has been able to help clients reduce failures by 90%, he said without into details.

Also read top stories for today:

Worried AI will take your job? AI can't replace the majority of jobs right now in cost-effective ways, says a study that sought to address fears about AI replacing humans in a swath of industries. Know what it really means here

Towards A Safer AI! No technology since nuclear fission will shape our collective future quite like artificial intelligence, so it's paramount AI systems are safe, secure, trustworthy and socially responsible. Dive in here

Did AI Really Supercharge Microsoft? Was there a revolution? AI functionality, even really good AI functionality, is no silver bullet that can turn around an ailing product. Check out the reality here

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jan, 07:09 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon