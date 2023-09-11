Redmi Note 13 Pro+ set to launch with 200MP Camera and fast chip in China

Redmi is gearing up to unveil its highly-anticipated Redmi Note 13 series later this month in China. The teaser poster released by the brand not only teases the imminent arrival of this new series but also drops some exciting hints about the flagship model, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. What's more, this venture has been made possible through a collaborative effort between tech giants Redmi, Samsung, and MediaTek.

Redmi Note 13 Series

The buzz surrounding theRedmi Note 13 series has been building for a while, with enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its release. The series is expected to encompass at least three distinct models, including the Note 13, Note 13 Pro, and the headliner, Note 13 Pro+.

The excitement lies in a custom version of Samsung's 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP3 Discovery Edition camera sensor, boasting a substantial 1/1.4-inch sensor size. With this camera, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is poised to take the lead as the fastest 200-megapixel ultra-clear camera in the industry. But that's not all; rumours suggest that even the Note 13 Pro may feature this impressive 200-megapixel camera. Lu Weibeing, Redmi's General Manager, highlighted that this series will once again redefine the boundaries of imaging capabilities for budget-friendly smartphones, marking a significant leap in image quality standards within the mobile phone industry, as reported by Gizmochina.

Innovation with MediaTek

To make this happen, Redmi has teamed up with MediaTek. They have worked hard to improve the camera's software and hardware. They've also added some cool Xiaomi technology to make the pictures even better. This endeavour also includes substantial enhancements to both software and hardware capabilities. Moreover, by integrating Xiaomi's imaging technologies, such as "bionic perception" and "fusion optics" modules, the Redmi Note 13 lineup promises to deliver an unparalleled photography experience to users.

The teaser poster also offers a glimpse into the processing powerhouse that will drive the Note 13 Pro+. Redmi's flagship will be the first device to feature the newly unveiled 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra processor. This powerhouse of a chip boasts an eight-core CPU architecture, featuring 2 Cortex-A715 cores clocked at a blistering 2.8 GHz, coupled with 6 Cortex-A510 cores. Additionally, it integrates the impressive Arm Mali-G610 GPU and the energy-efficient AI processor APU 650.

So, if you love taking pictures and want a fast phone, keep an eye out for the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. It's coming soon.