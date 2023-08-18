Home Tech News Shocking study claims ChatGPT has a “significant and systematic political bias”

Shocking study claims ChatGPT has a “significant and systematic political bias”

Researchers from the University of East Anglia in the UK have published a study where they have made a shocking revelation about the popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 18 2023, 19:00 IST
OpenAI
The study mentioned that ChatGPT displayed a “significant and systematic political bias toward the Democrats in the U.S., Lula in Brazil, and the Labour Party in the U.K.”. (AP)
OpenAI
The study mentioned that ChatGPT displayed a “significant and systematic political bias toward the Democrats in the U.S., Lula in Brazil, and the Labour Party in the U.K.”. (AP)

Since its inception, OpenAI's ChatGPT has faced many allegations around spreading misinformation, fake news, and inaccurate information. But over time, the chatbot's algorithm has been able to improve these issues significantly. Alongside, one more criticism was made about ChatGPT in its very early days that the platform displayed a sign of political bias. Some people alleged that the chatbot leaned liberal while giving responses to some questions. However, just days after the allegations first surfaced, people found that the OpenAI's chatbot refused to answer any political questions, something it does even today. However, a new study has made claims that ChatGPT still holds a political bias.

A study by researchers from the University of East Anglia in the UK conducted a survey where it asked ChatGPT about political beliefs as it believed the supporters of the liberal parties in the US, the UK, and Brazil would answer them. Afterwards, the researchers again asked the same questions to ChatGPT but this time without any additional prompts. The findings were surprising. The study claims ChatGPT revealed “significant and systematic political bias toward the Democrats in the U.S., Lula in Brazil, and the Labour Party in the U.K.”, as per a report by Gizmodo. Here, Lula refers to the leftist President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

OpenAI addresses the allegations

The study adds to a list of bodies concerned that AI can give biased responses that may be used as tools of propaganda in extreme cases. Experts have previously said that such a trend is very concerning when it comes to the large-scale adoption of AI models.

OpenAI spokesperson answered these questions by pointing to its blog post, reported Gizmodo. The blog was titled How Systems Should Behave which mentioned, “Many are rightly worried about biases in the design and impact of AI systems. We are committed to robustly addressing this issue and being transparent about both our intentions and our progress. Our guidelines are explicit that reviewers should not favor any political group. Biases that nevertheless may emerge from the process described above are bugs, not features”.

So, this is where we are at right now. OpenAI developers admit that biases can be part of AI models. And this happens because the large data sets used to train the foundational models cannot be verified at such a minute level. Further, sterilizing the training content can also end up creating a very limited chatbot that may not be able to engage with humans. Only time shall tell whether researchers will be able to improve these limitations in generative AI.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Aug, 19:00 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display
Apple Back to School
6 tips for cutting costs on back-to-school shopping

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Most awaited Valorant Champions 2023 is here! Catch all the details
Valorant Champions 2023: Check schedule, teams, format, more
Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets