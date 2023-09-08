Snapchat to launch in-app warnings, other safeguards for teenagers against online risks.

Social media app maker Snap Inc. on Thursday said it will roll out in-app warnings and other safeguards globally to offer enhanced protection to users between the age group of 13-17 years against online risks.

The safeguards will enable safer communications and search, and show teenage users age-appropriate content.

It will also launch a new Strike System for inappropriate accounts with increased education about common online risks, Snap Inc. said in a statement.

According to Statista, India has the highest number of Snapchat users, and a large number of its users are Gen Z or millennials who were born after 1996.

The in-app warnings feature sends a pop-up warning to a teen user if someone tries to add them as a friend when they do not share mutual contacts or the person isn't in the contact list.

The Strike System will remove accounts that market and promote age-inappropriate content based on them being detected internally, or that get reported. If an account is repeatedly trying to circumvent rules, it will be banned, according to the new system and rules.

Additionally, Snap will make its in-app content developed in partnership with Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC) live, as important local resources for addressing topics like mental health, responsible sharing, and online safety.

"Our latest features are thoughtful in-app features that are designed to empower teens to make smarter choices and talk openly about staying safe online.

"We are committed to making sure Snapchat is a place where you can be creative and stay safe and above all, the safety and well-being of our community in India, which includes over 200 million users, is our top priority," Snap Inc. Head Public Policy-South Asia Uthara Ganesh said.