Solar storm warning: Unstable sunspots could hurl out X-class solar flares today, NASA says

Solar storm warning: Unstable sunspots could hurl out X-class solar flares today, NASA says

NASA has revealed that the effects of rising solar activity are now being seen again as multiple sunspots possess energy for solar flares that can spark a solar storm. Know all about this upcoming solar storm today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 05 2024, 11:55 IST
X-class solar flare exploded on Sun; can trigger strong solar storms on Earth, reveals NASA
Solar flare
1/5 After a week-long ordeal with solar wind, things are now getting worse for the Earth. Yesterday, December 14, a powerful X-class solar flare exploded on the Earth-facing side of the Sun. The intense solar flare triggered a brief short-wave radio blackout on the Earth. And now, NASA has confirmed that a large coronal mass ejection (CME) is headed towards our planet. The early prediction models have shown that it can make an impact between today December 14, and December 17, triggering a solar storm that can escalate to powerful levels. (Pixabay)
Solar flare
2/5 Initially, the solar storm is predicted to be a minor one with an intensity of G1-class, but there is a chance of it rising to G3-class as well. SpaceWeather.com reported, “Minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are possible on Dec. 15th or 16th in response to an incoming solar wind stream with a stealthy CME embedded in it. Storm levels could escalate to category G2 (Moderate) or G3 (Strong) on Dec. 17th when the CME from yesterday's X2.8-class flare arrives”. (NASA)
Solar flare
3/5 Another report by Space Weather Live sheds more light on the nature of the solar flare, which is being dubbed as the strongest flare of this solar cycle. It stated that the  Sunspot region 3514 “is starting to rotate away towards the west limb and flew under the radar a bit but it has rapidly developed into a complex Beta-Gamma-Delta magnetic layout which as we see right now harbors energy for spectacular X-class solar flares”. (NASA SDO)
Solar flare
4/5 In the worst-case scenario, the solar storm can reach the intensity of G3. A G3-class storm is strong enough to cause drag in the upper atmosphere and push smaller satellites around, causing both disruption of signals as well as damage to sensitive instruments. They can also disrupt shortwave radio communications such as GPS, and affect mariners, drone pilots, amateur radio operators, and emergency responders. Further, in some cases, it may also affect mobile networks too. (Pixabay)
Solar flare
5/5 Even as this solar storm passes by, 8 other sunspots on the Earth-facing side of the Sun have concerned the researchers. With the Sun getting increasingly unstable as it nears the peak of its solar cycle, it is expected that solar activity will also ramp up in the days to come. (Pixabay)
Solar flare
A solar storm could be sparked as a result of X-class solar flares expected to hit Earth today, NASA says. Check details. (Unsplash)

Even though we're just 4 days into 2024, we've seen already seen several strong solar flares hurled out towards Earth, sparking a solar storm. On December 31, the Sun hurled out an X-class solar flare that hit Earth just a few days ago, and it is still causing radio blackouts in the polar regions. The Sun has been showing all its might for the past couple of months and as we approach the solar maximum that will likely occur in 2024-25, its wrath is only expected to increase. NASA has revealed that the effects of this rising solar activity are now being seen again as multiple sunspots possess energy for solar flares that can spark a solar storm. Know all about this upcoming solar storm today.

Solar storm today

According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), only 4 numbered sunspots have been observed on the Sun. however, all of them have unstable beta-gamma' magnetic fields. These sunspots harbour energy for solar flares. After studying the data collected by the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), NASA says that there is a 40 percent chance of M-class solar flares today, January 5.

However, that is not the only danger faced by Earth today. The report further states that there is a 15 percent chance that X-class solar flares could be hurled out towards the planet too. But why is it dangerous? For the unaware, X-class solar flares are the most intense flares which can result in long-lasting radiation storms. If the X-class flares are too strong, they can result in loops that are ten times as big as Earth which leaps off the Sun's surface as the magnetic fields cross over, according to NASA. When these loops reconnect, they can produce as much energy as a billion hydrogen bombs!

 If the solar flare does indeed impact Earth, it will be the third X-class flare striking the planet within a month. 

On December 14, an X2.8 solar flare was hurled out by sunspot AR3514. Interestingly, the same sunspot also hurled out another X5.0 solar flare on December 31, sparking a solar storm. It was the strongest solar flare seen since 2017.

First Published Date: 05 Jan, 11:55 IST

