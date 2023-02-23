    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News SpaceX Dragon crewed flight to ISS pushed back 24 hours

    SpaceX Dragon crewed flight to ISS pushed back 24 hours

    Liftoff of the SpaceX Dragon Crew-6 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida has now been rescheduled for 1:45 am Monday, NASA officials said.

    By: AFP
    | Updated on: Feb 23 2023, 08:46 IST
    Stich said several issues needed to be addressed including additional analysis concerning the thermal performance of some of the pods that cover the exterior of the Dragon spacecraft.
    Stich said several issues needed to be addressed including additional analysis concerning the thermal performance of some of the pods that cover the exterior of the Dragon spacecraft. (Getty Images via AFP)
    Stich said several issues needed to be addressed including additional analysis concerning the thermal performance of some of the pods that cover the exterior of the Dragon spacecraft.
    Stich said several issues needed to be addressed including additional analysis concerning the thermal performance of some of the pods that cover the exterior of the Dragon spacecraft. (Getty Images via AFP)

    US space agency NASA and SpaceX on Tuesday pushed back by 24 hours the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket that is to carry four astronauts to the International Space Station.

    NASA's Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, Russia's Andrey Fedyaev and Sultan al-Neyadi of the United Arab Emirates had been scheduled to blast off for the ISS at 2:07 am (0707 GMT) Sunday.

    Liftoff of the SpaceX Dragon Crew-6 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida has now been rescheduled for 1:45 am Monday, NASA officials said.

    The four astronauts are scheduled to spend six months on the orbiting space station. They arrived in Florida on Tuesday to begin their final preparations for the mission.

    "When we looked at the work remaining to go, primarily on the vehicle, getting Dragon and Falcon 9 ready to go, we were a little bit behind," said Steve Stich, manager of NASA's commercial crew program.

    "And so we need a little bit more time," said Stich, speaking to reporters after the agency and SpaceX completed what is known as a flight readiness review of the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon crew capsule.

    Stich said several issues needed to be addressed including additional analysis concerning the thermal performance of some of the pods that cover the exterior of the Dragon spacecraft.

    NASA officials said they expect the members of SpaceX Dragon Crew-6 to have a five-day handover with the four members of Dragon Crew-5, who have been on the ISS since October.

    - Extended stay for Soyuz crew -

    Also currently aboard the ISS are three astronauts whose return vehicle, a Soyuz MS-22 crew capsule, was damaged while docked with the ISS.

    Russia's space agency Roscosmos said Tuesday that the trio -- Russian cosmonauts Dmitry Petelin and Sergei Prokopyev and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio -- were now expected to return to Earth in September.

    They had been scheduled to return home on March 28 in the MS-22 but it began leaking coolant in mid-December after being hit by what US and Russian space officials believe was a tiny space rock.

    Russia plans to send a rescue ship, Soyuz MS-23, to the ISS on Thursday.

    Roscosmos said the extended space stay -- normally ISS missions last six months -- posed no health risks for the crew, and they had taken the extension news "positively."

    The launch of the rescue Soyuz capsule was itself postponed earlier this month after another vessel -- a Russian supply ship docked at the ISS, Progress MS-21 -- also leaked coolant.

    Roscosmos said that particular leak was caused by an "exterior impact," based on photos and videos that showed holes on the capsule's exterior, including on the radiator and solar panels.

    Space has remained a rare venue of cooperation between Moscow and Washington since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions on Russia.

    The ISS was launched in 1998 at a time of increased US-Russia cooperation following the Cold War "Space Race."

    Russia has been using the ageing but reliable Soyuz capsules to ferry astronauts into space since the 1960s.

    But in recent years Russia's space program has been beset by a litany of problems which have led to the loss of satellites and vehicles.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 23 Feb, 08:46 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users