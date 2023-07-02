Spotify may take on TikTok, YouTube Music, launch full-length music videos

Spotify, the popular music streaming platform, is reportedly looking into the possibility of adding full-length music videos to its collection. This strategic move aims to bolster its competitiveness against YouTube Music, which already offers extensive support for music videos, and also to challenge the popularity of TikTok, a leading short-form video platform. Citing sources familiar with the matter, a report by Bloomberg sheds light on Spotify's intention to introduce music videos, a feature that could significantly improve its position in the market.

At present, Spotify allows artists to upload GIF images that accompany their tracks, but this falls short of offering the immersive experience of full-fledged music videos. Recognizing this, the streaming giant is in talks with various partners about incorporating music videos into its platform, a decision geared towards attracting more of the Gen Z audience and enticing them away from YouTube and TikTok.

However, the exact timeline for the availability of music video support on Spotify remains unknown, and YouTube Music currently holds the advantage in this domain.

Apart from that, Spotify is rumoured to be planning the introduction of lossless audio streaming, aimed at audiophiles who seek top-notch sound quality. This new feature is expected to be part of a higher-priced subscription tier called "Supremium," a concept previously unveiled as "Spotify HiFi" in February 2021 but yet to be implemented. The rollout of this premium plan is speculated to take place later this year, initially targeting non-US markets.

In recent times, Spotify has also made strides in enhancing the user experience on desktop devices. The platform underwent a revamp, resulting in a more seamless and engaging interface for users to explore, curate, and organise their music. The redesign included refreshing interfaces for "Your Library" and "Now Playing," aligning the desktop experience with the user-friendly interfaces found in Spotify's mobile apps.

In short, with these new developments in the pipeline, Spotify is determined to solidify its position as a dominant player in the music streaming industry, taking on established giants like YouTube Music and capitalising on the ever-growing popularity of TikTok. As the competition intensifies, users can look forward to a more diverse and enriching musical experience on Spotify's platform in the near future.