Home Tech News Spotify may take on TikTok, YouTube Music, launch full-length music videos

Spotify may take on TikTok, YouTube Music, launch full-length music videos

Spotify is reportedly looking into the possibility of adding full-length music videos to its collection. It will put it in a straight fight with TikTok and YouTube Music.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 02 2023, 14:03 IST
Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, YouTube killing off the music streaming business
image caption
1/6 Published in INFORMS journal, 'Marketing Science', research revealed that the consumption of audio music streaming was significantly reduced due to people being locked inside their homes. (Unsplash)
netflix
2/6 People have instead turned to video platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and Amazon Prime as a means of keeping them entertained and engaged. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/6 According to Jaeung Sim of Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), "On average, audio music consumption decreased by more than 12% after the World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic declaration on March 11, 2020. As a result, during the pandemic, Spotify lost $838 million of revenue in the first three quarters of 2020, our results show that human mobility plays a much larger role in the audio consumption of music than previously thought." (Unsplash)
image caption
4/6 The study was conducted by Sim alongside Daegon Cho also of KAIST, and called ‘Virus Shook the Streaming Star: Estimating the COVID-19 Impact on Music Consumption’. It determined the nature of changes by looking at the streaming data for top songs for two years in 60 countries, as well as COVID-19 case and lockdown statistics and daily mobility data in those areas. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/6 Telang of Heinz College at CMU said "Despite the common expectation that the pandemic would universally benefit online media platforms, we found that it adversely impacted music streaming services, our findings imply that the substantially changing media consumption environment can put streaming music in a fiercer competition against other media forms that offer more dynamic and vivid experiences to consumers." (Unsplash)
image caption
6/6 The study revealed that the consumption of music had a direct correlation with lockdown restrictions associated with COVID-19 and the time spent at home. (Unsplash)
Spotify
View all Images
Spotify is reportedly looking into the possibility of adding full-length music videos to its collection. It will put it in a straight fight with TikTok and YouTube Music. (Bloomberg)

Spotify, the popular music streaming platform, is reportedly looking into the possibility of adding full-length music videos to its collection. This strategic move aims to bolster its competitiveness against YouTube Music, which already offers extensive support for music videos, and also to challenge the popularity of TikTok, a leading short-form video platform. Citing sources familiar with the matter, a report by Bloomberg sheds light on Spotify's intention to introduce music videos, a feature that could significantly improve its position in the market.

At present, Spotify allows artists to upload GIF images that accompany their tracks, but this falls short of offering the immersive experience of full-fledged music videos. Recognizing this, the streaming giant is in talks with various partners about incorporating music videos into its platform, a decision geared towards attracting more of the Gen Z audience and enticing them away from YouTube and TikTok.

However, the exact timeline for the availability of music video support on Spotify remains unknown, and YouTube Music currently holds the advantage in this domain.

Apart from that, Spotify is rumoured to be planning the introduction of lossless audio streaming, aimed at audiophiles who seek top-notch sound quality. This new feature is expected to be part of a higher-priced subscription tier called "Supremium," a concept previously unveiled as "Spotify HiFi" in February 2021 but yet to be implemented. The rollout of this premium plan is speculated to take place later this year, initially targeting non-US markets.

In recent times, Spotify has also made strides in enhancing the user experience on desktop devices. The platform underwent a revamp, resulting in a more seamless and engaging interface for users to explore, curate, and organise their music. The redesign included refreshing interfaces for "Your Library" and "Now Playing," aligning the desktop experience with the user-friendly interfaces found in Spotify's mobile apps.

In short, with these new developments in the pipeline, Spotify is determined to solidify its position as a dominant player in the music streaming industry, taking on established giants like YouTube Music and capitalising on the ever-growing popularity of TikTok. As the competition intensifies, users can look forward to a more diverse and enriching musical experience on Spotify's platform in the near future.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 14:03 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way
BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets