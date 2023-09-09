SSC CGL Result 2023 to be released online; check 3 Apps to help you prepare for the exam

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the results of the SSC CGL 2023 exam soon. You can check the Tier I exam results on the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

The Tier I exam took place all over India from July 14 to July 27, 2023. In August, they released a provisional answer key, and you could challenge it until August 4 by paying Rs. 100 for each question or answer you wanted to challenge.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 7500 positions in the organisation. The Tier II exam is scheduled for October 25, 26, and 27, 2023. To take the Tier II exam, you must pass the Tier I exam. Keep an eye on the website for the latest updates on results, dates, times, and other important details.

Here's how to check your SSC CGL Tier I results:

1. Go to ssc.nic.in and click on the results section.

2. Look for the CGL tab and click on it.

3. Enter your details and click the submit button.

4. Your result will appear on the screen.

5. Click on the result, download the PDF, and print it out.

For those preparing for the SSC CGL exam, here are three recommended apps:

1.Testbook: This app offers study materials for SSC CGL, including video lessons, practice tests, and current affairs. It also has a feature to ask questions to experts if you have doubts.

2. Gradeup: Gradeup provides live classes, practice tests, and study materials for SSC CGL preparation. It also has a community forum where you can interact with other SSC CGL aspirants.

3. The Exam Guru: This app offers a detailed study plan for SSC CGL, along with practice tests and video lessons. It also helps you track your progress with a performance analysis feature.

By using these apps, you can improve your preparation and increase your chances of success in the SSC CGL Examination.