Sun hurls out strongest solar flare since 2017, two other X-class flares! Know the solar storm danger

The Sun has hurled out as many as three solar flares towards Earth, and one of them is the strongest solar flare of the solar cycle 25! This poses a potential solar storm danger. Know details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 23 2024, 11:42 IST
Sun's magnetic poles to flip over! Spectacular auroras to solar storms, know what may happen
Solar flare
1/7 The Sun, our solar system's radiant powerhouse, is preparing for a significant transformation as it gears up to flip its magnetic poles once again. This natural phenomenon occurs approximately every 11 years, with the last reversal observed in 2013. The upcoming event is anticipated to unfold between April and August of this year and may spark auroras and solar storms. (Unsplash)
Solar flare
2/7 Despite the seemingly dramatic nature of the Sun's magnetic pole reversal, it is part of a cyclical process intrinsic to the Sun's behavior. This regular shuffling of its magnetic poles is a consequence of complex dynamics within the Sun, rather than an alarming anomaly.  (Pixabay)
image caption
3/7 The Sun's magnetic field, much like that of Earth's, undergoes fluctuations due to the flow of electric currents within its core. This process, termed a "dynamo" by scientists, results in periodic reorganization of the Sun's magnetic field, leading to the reversal of its poles. (Pixabay)
Solar flare
4/7 According to NASA, during the peak of each solar cycle, the Sun's polar magnetic fields weaken, reach a neutral point, and then re-emerge with opposite polarity. This cyclic pattern, observed every 11 years, is a natural aspect of the Sun's behavior. (Unsplash)
Solar flare
5/7 While the reversal of the Sun's magnetic poles may raise concerns about potential hazards, such as intensified solar storms, it also offers unique opportunities. The heightened activity in the Sun's magnetic field can lead to spectacular phenomena like auroras, which may extend to lower latitudes than usual, providing breathtaking displays of natural beauty. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 However, the implications of the Sun's magnetic pole reversal extend beyond aesthetic marvels. Intense solar storms resulting from this phenomenon have the potential to disrupt satellite communication, GPS systems, and even portions of the electrical grid. The impact on space weather can also pose challenges for astronauts and satellite operations. (Pixabay)
Solar flare
7/7 Despite the potential disruptions, experts reassure that these events are a normal part of the Sun's cycle, and scientists have been able to predict them accurately. Understanding the Sun's magnetic behavior not only sheds light on fundamental astrophysical processes but also aids in mitigating the impacts of space weather on Earth and space-based infrastructure. (Pixabay)
Solar flare
View all Images
The Sun hurled out 3 X-class solar flares, creating a solar storm danger, says NASA. (NASA/SDO)

The current solar cycle is expected to peak this year, according to scientists. Consequently, we've seen an increase in the number as well as the intensity of solar phenomena such as solar flares, solar storms, CMEs and more. In a new incident, the Sun has hurled out as many as three solar flares towards Earth, and one of them is the strongest solar flare of the solar cycle 25! This poses a potential solar storm danger. Know details.

Solar storm danger

According to NASA, the Sun spewed out two solar flares just 7 hours apart yesterday, February 22. The first flare had an intensity of X-1.8, while the second one was recorded as an X-1.7 solar flare. However, just a few hours later, the worst solar flare of the three was hurled out. 

This solar flare was measured at X-6.3 in intensity. NASA says this X-class solar flare is the strongest seen in the solar cycle 25, and the most dangerous one recorded since 2017! It originated from the Sunspot AR3590. These solar flares raise a solar storm danger, which has the potential to wreak havoc on Earth, damaging electronics, causing radio disturbances and more.

X-class solar flares: Are they dangerous?

X-class solar flares can create radiation storms which have the potential to not only harm the satellites but also give small doses of radiation to the people flying in airplanes at the time! Moreover, these devastating flares can disrupt global communications and bring down the power grids to create blackouts.

If the X-class flares are too strong, they can result in loops that are ten times as big as Earth which leaps off the Sun's surface as the magnetic fields cross over, according to NASA. When these loops reconnect, they can produce as much energy as a billion hydrogen bombs!

First Published Date: 23 Feb, 11:42 IST

