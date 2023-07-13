Home Tech News Sun's solar activity to peak in 2 years, could cause "Internet Apocalypse"

Sun's solar activity to peak in 2 years, could cause "Internet Apocalypse"

Prepare for possible internet disruptions as the Sun's upcoming solar maximum could cause powerful storms.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 08:53 IST
Do all solar activities like solar storms, CME, impact Earth? This is what NASA says
Solar flare
1/5 Sun is a source of energy and a lot of activities keep on happening on the fireball. But can Earth be impacted by solar activities? Before we tell you that, it is important to know what solar activity is? According to NASA, solar flares, coronal mass ejections, high-speed solar wind, and solar energetic particles are all forms of solar activity. All solar activity is driven by the solar magnetic field. (NASA)
Solar flare
2/5 Solar flares impact Earth only when they occur on the side of the sun facing Earth. Because flares are made of photons, they travel out directly from the flare site, so if we can see the flare, we can be impacted by it. (Pixabay)
Solar Flare
3/5 Coronal mass ejections, also called CMEs, are large clouds of plasma and magnetic field that erupt from the sun. These clouds can erupt in any direction, and then continue on in that direction, plowing right through the solar wind. Only when the cloud is aimed at Earth will the CME hit Earth and therefore cause impacts. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 High-speed solar wind streams come from areas on the sun known as coronal holes. These holes can form anywhere on the sun and usually, only when they are closer to the solar equator, do the winds they produce impact Earth. (NASA)
image caption
5/5 Solar energetic particles are high-energy charged particles, primarily thought to be released by shocks formed at the front of coronal mass ejections and solar flares. When a CME cloud plows through the solar wind, high velocity solar energetic particles can be produced and because they are charged, they must follow the magnetic field lines that pervade the space between the Sun and the Earth. Therefore, only the charged particles that follow magnetic field lines that intersect the Earth will result in impacts. (NASA)
Solar storm
View all Images
Sun's solar storms threaten internet connectivity, expert expresses concern. (Pixabay)

Experts are talking about the Sun's solar cycles and how they can create powerful solar storms that might disrupt communications on Earth. The Washington Post recently reported that in 2025, the Sun will enter a phase called "solar maximum," which is a period of increased activity. Unfortunately, our modern digital world might not be ready for it. This news has sparked interest on social media, with some even calling it the "internet apocalypse." However, it's important to note that NASA, the American space agency, hasn't confirmed this possibility or commented on it.

Historical examples of Solar Storm disruptions

Despite the lack of official statements, many individuals are wondering what would happen if the internet were to be severely affected. Is this concern just hype? According to the Post, these worries are not completely unfounded. In the past, powerful solar storms have caused significant disruptions. For example, in 1859, the Carrington Event led to sparks in telegraph lines and even electrocuted operators. Additionally, in 1989, a solar storm caused a major power outage in Quebec that lasted for several hours.

The Post interviewed Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi, a computer science professor at the University of California, Irvine, who discussed the potential impact of a severe solar storm on our infrastructure. She pointed out that we've never experienced an extreme case event like this, so we don't know how our systems would respond. In fact, our current testing methods don't even include scenarios of this magnitude. Jyothi's research paper, titled 'Solar Superstorms: Planning for an Internet Apocalypse,' helped popularize the term.

Experts warn of infrastructure vulnerabilities and potential economic losses

According to Jyothi, a severe solar storm could disrupt large-scale infrastructure, such as undersea communication cables, leading to interruptions in long-distance connectivity. The Post mentioned that these outages could last for months. The economic consequences would be significant, with an estimated loss of over $11 billion for just one day of lost connectivity in the United States.

On July 4, while the US was celebrating Independence Day, the Sun showcased its some fireworks. Space weather physicist Tamitha Skov shared a video captured by NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), showing solar storms known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

In short, It's important to stay informed about potential disruptions caused by solar activity, but it's equally important not to spread misinformation or unsubstantiated warnings. Scientists and experts are studying this topic to better understand the risks and prepare our infrastructure for any potential challenges ahead.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 08:53 IST

More From This Section

NASA celebrates Webb telescope anniversary with close-up of stellar birth
13 July 2023
Shocking! Blackouts hit US, Canada after powerful solar flare eruption, NASA satellite shows
12 July 2023
ALERT! Stadium-sized potentially hazardous asteroid to come dangerously close to the Earth today!
12 July 2023
Chandrayaan-3: What ISRO's Mission Moon is all about in brief
11 July 2023
Solar storm to strike Earth as huge CME clouds approaching fast; NASA reveals details
11 July 2023
150-foot asteroid racing towards Earth at breakneck speed; close approach today
11 July 2023
Granite found on the moon! Water too?
10 July 2023
Solar storm warning! Fearsome Earth-facing sunspot could unleash X-class solar flares!
10 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets