Icon
Home Tech News Tesla woes bolster appeal of top China EV maker BYD: Tech Watch

Tesla woes bolster appeal of top China EV maker BYD: Tech Watch

Even as the supercharged rally in Tesla Inc. cools on weaker sales growth, expectations are ramping up for China’s top electric-vehicle maker BYD Co. thanks to record-high profits.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Oct 30 2023, 10:34 IST
Icon
Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know about the ISRO-JAXA project investigation sequence
Tesla
1/5 ISRO and JAXA are working together on the lunar mission called the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission or Chandrayaan-4 mission. As the name suggests, this mission will be focused on the exploration of the polar regions of the Moon’s surface. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 Chandrayaan-4 mission objectives revolve around the presence of water on the lunar surface. This time the scientists will try to collect data on the quality and quantity of water resources on the Moon. For the investigation of water resources, scientists will follow a sequence to carry out the mission successfully. (Pixabay)
Tesla
3/5 Prior to the landing of the Chandrayaan-4 spacecraft, the investigation area and observation points with unique environmental and geological conditions will be selected by the scientists. As mentioned on the JAXA website, the mission’s lander will land at a location near the investigation area that has long sunlit hours, and deploy the rover. (PTI)
Tesla
4/5 When the operation is carried out on the lunar surface, the mission’s rover will observe up to 1.5m underground. It will try to detect the water resources in the investigation area.  (ISRO)
image caption
5/5 According to the information provided by JAXA, “The rover will be equipped to conduct observations of the chemical elements present in areas where water may possibly be distributed. If hydrogen is detected, the rover will mine the surface to collect samples. The sample will then be heated to vaporize the volatile substances in order to determine the chemical composition, analyze the quantity of water, and conduct isotopic analysis.” (Pixabay)
Tesla
icon View all Images
A BYD Co. Denza D9 minivan on display at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Bloomberg)

Even as the supercharged rally in Tesla Inc. cools on weaker sales growth, expectations are ramping up for China's top electric-vehicle maker BYD Co. thanks to record-high profits.

BYD is rapidly closing in on Tesla as the world's biggest seller of pure electric vehicles. Yet shares of Elon Musk's company are still up 68% this year, even with the recent pullback, far outpacing the 28% rise in BYD's Hong Kong-listed stock.

That could be poised to change. Traders have snapped up bullish options on BYD, while analysts have raised earnings-per-share projections for the Chinese company to a record high since its preliminary quarterly report this month. BYD posted all-time high sales despite intensifying competition and a broader slowdown in sales of China's new-energy cars.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

BYD Shares Jump on China EV Maker's Record Quarterly Profit

Musk cast a pall over the global EV sector with a grim outlook just one day later, saying rising interest rates in the US have hurt its sales. Tesla's results are also suffering from the months-long price war that it had initiated in an attempt to fuel demand.

The market is responding to the companies' diverging fortunes. BYD shares are up more than 1% this month while Tesla has plunged 17%, leading global peers lower. At the same time, earnings estimates have risen for the Chinese automaker and dropped for its larger US rival.

“BYD still looks like the safest bet versus Tesla in the short term given its discipline in terms of balancing volume growth with profitability,” said Kevin Net, head of Asian equities at Tocqueville Finance. “It also has growing exposure to hybrids, which have been gaining market share in China and contribute to higher margins.”

Tesla's Slowing Growth Is Sending a Warning to All EV Makers

BYD sold a record total of 822,094 vehicles in the latest quarter, including hybrids, helping to cement its lead as China's best-selling car brand. What particularly surprised industry observers is that BYD seems to be making more money per vehicle, despite price competition.

Profit per car, excluding the impact of the company's electronics unit, rose as much as 46% versus the previous quarter, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimates. The analysts believe BYD can maintain its profitability into next year thanks to more sales of high-end vehicles as well as continued overseas expansion.

Tesla, EV Investors Face a Reckoning as Demand Starts to Crack

BYD is expected to start deliveries of its high-end Yangwang U8 and Fang Cheng Bao BAO 5 in the fourth quarter, according to pundits at HSBC Holdings PLC. Outside of China, BYD claims high shares in countries including Brazil, though tax and political considerations have kept it from entering the US passenger-car market.

The improving profit outlook has helped make BYD's stock more attractive, driving its forward earnings multiple down to about 18 times, compared with over 50 times for Tesla. Recent options data also look positive, as the volatility skew has shifted toward the more bullish side compared with a month ago.

While BYD has been backed by Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s selling of shares since last year may have weighed down its share price. Other headwinds for the shares include the European Union's anti-subsidies probe into EVs made in China.

“There is definitely a heavy China discount on the stock, but I don't see it getting worse,” said Taylor Ogan, chief executive officer of hedge fund Snow Bull Capital, which owns shares in both BYD and Tesla. “Investors will have to wake up to BYD next year when its two high-end brands begin deliveries, and it exports noticeably into new markets,” he added.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 10:20 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how
iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
GTA 6
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon