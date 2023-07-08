Home Tech News Threads app is not for news, politics? Then what is it? Instagram CEO surprises with answer

Threads app is not for news, politics? Then what is it? Instagram CEO surprises with answer

In a surprising move, Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri, has stated that the Threads app is not meant for news and politics!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 13:44 IST
Shockingly, Instagram CEO discourages news and politics on new Threads app. (REUTERS)

Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri, has surprised everyone with his recent statemenet about the new Threads app He has indicated that Threads is not meant for news and politics. During a conversation with The Verge, Mosseri expressed that politics and hard news bring about too much scrutiny, negativity, and risks to the app's integrity.

According to Mosseri, Threads will not actively promote or encourage politics and hard news. He believes that there are already plenty of vibrant communities on Instagram, such as those focused on sports, music, fashion, beauty, and entertainment, that don't require involvement in politics or hard news. Mosseri's perspective is likely influenced by his experience overseeing Facebook's News Feed.

In recent times, the parent company of Instagram, Meta, has tried to distance itself from news and politics and its role in promoting questionable content. They have reduced the amount of political content users see on Facebook and even removed the word "News" from the Facebook Feed's name. Additionally, when faced with a new Canadian law requiring payment for local news, Meta stated that they would remove news from Facebook and Instagram in the country.

Mosseri later clarified his stance, stating that Threads will not discourage or downgrade news and politics, but they won't actively seek them out like Facebook has done in the past. He admitted that Facebook made promises to the industry too quickly in the early 2010s and doesn't want to repeat those mistakes.

While Threads may be seen as Instagram's response to Twitter, Mosseri has bigger plans. In line with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's goal of reaching 1 billion users, Mosseri aims to create a public square for communities on Instagram that weren't drawn to Twitter and for those on Twitter and other platforms who seek a more positive space for conversations.

Threads was launched recently and has already surpassed 70 million signups. However, the app's vibe is different from Twitter, as it only offers an algorithmic feed filled with celebrities and brands.

In short, Mosseri wants Threads to be a platform focused on communities and conversations, but without the emphasis on news and politics that can bring about negativity and risks.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 12:26 IST
