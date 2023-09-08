Home Tech News Threads keyword search now accessible in more English-speaking nations

Threads keyword search now accessible in more English-speaking nations

Threads is expanding its search feature to more countries, making it easier for users to find content and engage.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 08 2023, 16:11 IST
Instagram Threads' search feature expands to more countries, bringing yet another step closer to being a complete social network. (Bloomberg)
Instagram Threads' search feature expands to more countries, bringing yet another step closer to being a complete social network. (Bloomberg)

Good news for Instagram Threads users! The search feature that was being tested in Australia and New Zealand is now spreading to many English and Spanish-speaking countries. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, the company behind Threads, shared this update. This means people in places like Argentina, India, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States can now use the basic search function in Threads.

A Step Towards Becoming a Complete Social Network

This search feature is a big step forward for Threads, which is trying to become a complete social network. In his Threads post, Mark Zuckerberg also hinted that there will be more updates coming soon, possibly bringing this search feature to even more countries. However, it's important to note that not all European Union countries are included in this expansion. This is because Meta is facing some challenges related to new regulations about protecting user data online in the EU, according to a 9to5Mac report.

Before this update, Threads had a limited search feature that only helped users find other Threads users, not their posts or content. But now, with full-text search, users can search for specific keywords and topics discussed on the platform, not just people.

Instagram's Ongoing Efforts to Boost Engagement

This expansion of Threads search is part of Instagram's efforts to make its app more engaging for users. Threads had a strong start, quickly reaching 100 million users. It did this by connecting new users with Instagram, its parent app, to help them easily gain followers and follow other users.

Since its launch, Threads has added some new features, including a chronological feed, a place to see your likes, a reposts tab, and other small improvements. However, to truly compete with platforms like Twitter (now called X), users are looking for features like lists, bookmarks, and trends.

Without features like search and trends, which made Twitter a place for global conversations, Threads is missing something crucial. X (formerly Twitter) doesn't just show updates; it also highlights trending topics and breaking news. While Threads is enjoyable to scroll through, especially with its panoramic photo feature, it still falls short of feeling like a real-time news network.

First Published Date: 08 Sep, 15:31 IST
